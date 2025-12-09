15 Pro Tips From Celebrity Chefs For Next-Level Mac And Cheese
When you're in the mood for something warm and comforting, you can always rely on a bowlful of melty mac and cheese. This beloved family favorite is packed with rich, creamy deliciousness, and super easy to customize to your taste. It's a dish that feels wonderfully decadent, despite being simple enough to whip up on a weeknight. In the unlikely event that you have any leftovers, they make for a satisfying lunch the next day.
Mac and cheese isn't just a hit among home cooks; it's also a popular choice for some of the world's best-known celebrity chefs. And, as you'd expect, the chef-approved versions of this classic are far from average. If you're looking to give a homemade mac a mouth-watering upgrade, there are plenty of expert tricks you can steal from the pros. Whether you're looking to boost the umami notes, lighten the texture, or nail that crispy topping, there's a technique to suit your needs. So, here are some of the smartest ways to enhance your next cheesy creation that celebrity chefs swear by.
Nadiya Hussain - Add cheese puffs
These crispy bites aren't just for snacking; cheese puffs are also the secret weapon for enhancing your mac and cheese. This is a hack that British TV chef Nadiya Hussain loves to use, and it's the perfect way to pack concentrated salty, cheesy flavor into both the sauce and topping.
To prep the cheese puffs, Hussain blends them up into a fine powder using a food processor. The crumbs are stirred into the warm cheddar cheese sauce, where they melt down effortlessly and give the mixture a tangy, deeply savory edge. To boost the flavor even further, Hussain also adds a dollop of yeast extract and a dash of Worcestershire sauce into the mix before tossing everything with the cooked macaroni.
Crafting the crispy topping is a simple case of scattering breadcrumbs, more crushed cheese puffs, and shredded cheddar over the mac mixture in a baking dish. Then, everything is popped in the oven until that vibrant orange topping starts to brown. The resulting dish is sure to be a hit with the kids, serving as a playful twist on the traditional version, and packing plenty of crunch.
Alton Brown - Enrich the cheese sauce with egg
Alton Brown's take on mac and cheese is all about adding richness, and he does this with a simple addition to the sauce. By incorporating egg into the mixture, he creates an even silkier, more custard-like texture — the perfect consistency for helping the sauce cling to the tender macaroni. This approach also enhances the flavor, adding extra savory depth and amplifying the sauce's cheesiness.
Brown preps the sauce base with the usual medley of butter, flour, milk, and sharp cheddar. He also throws in diced onion, mustard, paprika, and a bay leaf, which help to build a well-rounded savory flavor. To prevent the egg from scrambling as it hits the hot sauce, it first needs to be tempered. This involves whisking the beaten egg with a small amount of the sauce to stabilize it before returning the mixture to the saucepan. With the macaroni folded in, everything is baked with more shredded cheese and a layer of irresistibly crunchy panko breadcrumbs on top.
Ina Garten - Boost the umami depth with mushrooms
Mushrooms are a powerful tool for adding umami depth to recipes, and Ina Garten has mastered the art of using them to elevate mac and cheese. The Barefoot Contessa's recipe calls for a mixture of cremini and shiitake mushrooms, which add complexity and texture to the macaroni mixture. The veggies are first thickly sliced and sauteed with sherry, which brings an extra dose of sophistication with its crisp acidity. Then, this elegant medley is combined with the pasta and sauce before the mixture is topped and baked.
To complement the mushrooms, Garten also incorporates truffle butter into the cheese sauce. This creates another layer of rich, earthy flavor and continues the decadent theme. As for the topping, this is also far from average. Here, white bread crumbs get an aromatic upgrade with the help of garlic and parsley, which fit in seamlessly alongside the other savory elements of the dish.
Sunny Anderson - Spice things up with pepper jack
While we often see dried spices added to mac and cheese, it's easy to forget that choosing the right cheese can also enhance the dish's warmth. To give her spicy mac an extra kick, Food Network star Sunny Anderson adds pepper jack into the mix. This fierier version of Monterey jack gets its bold profile from the addition of chili peppers, such as jalapeños or habaneros. And, this cheese adds just the right amount of heat to a creamy pasta sauce.
Rather than shredding the cheese, Anderson recommends cutting the pepper jack into cubes. She tosses these with the cooked pasta, along with cubed cheddar and Colby cheese, which help to build a well-rounded, sharp, nutty flavor. The sauce also gets a spicy twist, thanks to the addition of nutmeg, dry mustard, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. As everything bakes, the chunks of cheese create pockets of rich, melty indulgence throughout the pasta. This moreish texture contrasts beautifully with the crisp topping, which the chef creates with chunky croutons for a more rustic finish.
Giada De Laurentiis - Use multiple varieties of cheese
While a number of celebrity chefs use more than one variety of cheese in their mac recipes, a standout method has to be that of Giada De Laurentiis. Her recommended cheesy trio offers the perfect blend of nuttiness, creaminess, and meltiness, building depth and complexity with minimal effort.
Laurentiis' recipe takes a fairly traditional approach, with the noodles first boiled and drained, and the sauce prepped separately with flour, milk, and cream. Once the mixture is thick and silky, the cheeses come into play. There's buttery fontina, sharp, salty Parmesan, and mild, milky mozzarella, which helps to create that tempting cheese pull.
With everything shredded and stirred in until melted, the sauce is ready to coat the al dente noodles. To prevent any distraction from the cheese-forward approach, the chef doesn't reach for breadcrumbs. Instead, she transfers the saucy pasta to a baking dish and sprinkles more of the cheese mix over it to create a golden, bubbly topping that further amps up the indulgence factor.
Ree Drummond - Serve it up with a selection of toppings
At first glance, Ree Drummond's mac and cheese recipe might seem rather conventional. But, when it comes to topping her mac, the Pioneer Woman prepares a unique selection of savory garnishes that can be added upon serving. The saucy pasta base offers all the creaminess and cheesy depth you'd expect, made with lashings of sharp cheddar and enhanced with tangy dried mustard. Drummond bakes the mac mixture (topped with extra cheese, of course), and separately prepares a trio of toppings. This way, diners can craft their own perfect bowlful before tucking in.
First up, there's thick-cut peppered bacon, which is pan-fried until crisp and diced up into small pieces. Scattered over each portion, this brings plenty of smoky, savory flavor to the pasta, while adding an irresistible crunch. The second topping of choice is caramelized onions. Cooked low and slow until golden and jammy, these sweet, aromatic strands balance the richness of the cheese perfectly. Then, we have crumbled gorgonzola cheese — a simple but transformative tool for adding extra creamy, tangy flavor. Drummond also recommends serving the mac and cheese in fluffy slider buns, with the various toppings stacked inside each decadent sandwich.
Nigella Lawson - Use evaporated milk
As the queen of convenient comfort food, Nigella Lawson knows a thing or two about crafting the perfect mac and cheese. Her fuss-free technique requires just a handful of ingredients, and there's no standing over the stovetop here. Rather than warming the sauce components together in a pan, she tosses them into the food processor. And Lawson's secret ingredient is canned evaporated milk.
Being significantly more concentrated than standard cow's milk, evaporated milk has a thicker, creamier consistency. Added to mac and cheese, it yields a delightfully rich flavor and texture, ensuring the sauce clings perfectly to the pasta. Note that evaporated milk is not to be confused with condensed milk, which is generally sweetened and even thicker.
To craft her sauce, Lawson blitzes up mature cheddar cheese (no need for shredding), eggs, and nutmeg with the evaporated milk. Seasoned with a generous pinch of salt and pepper, the mixture is tossed with al dente macaroni and baked until bubbling. It's a simple but reliable method that absolutely delivers on indulgence, and the perfect option if you've only got 30 minutes to get dinner on the table.
Delia Smith - Transform it into a souffle
Mac and cheese is known for its luscious, gooey texture, but if you want to enjoy that tempting cheesy flavor with a little less of the heaviness, Delia Smith's recipe is exactly what you need. Her technique sees the mixture lightened up with the help of softly whipped egg whites, giving the dish a souffle-like consistency. This airy add-in contrasts the slightly chewy pasta brilliantly, and injects the dish with a touch of sophistication, making it totally dinner party-worthy.
Smith's sauce also leans into the elegant theme, featuring finely chopped onions and calling for a wonderfully decadent combination of mascarpone, Gruyere, and Parmesan cheese. The flavorful mixture is first tossed with the cooked pasta, with the egg whites coming next. Once whisked to soft peaks, they're gently folded into the mac and cheese. Then, the mixture is transferred to a baking dish, scattered with grated Parmesan, and baked until gloriously puffy and browned.
Ainsley Harriott - Jazz it up with bacon and leeks
To transform mac and cheese into a well-rounded, complete meal, toss in some meat and veg. That's exactly what British chef Ainsley Harriott likes to do when whipping up this classic, and his jazzed-up version is guaranteed to impress. Here, aromatic leeks and smoky bacon bring heaps of savory flavor and tender-crisp textural contrast. This iconic culinary duo is a natural pairing for the cheesy base, bringing balance and cutting through the dish's signature richness beautifully.
The bacon lardons are sauteed until golden and crisp, with the sliced leeks then softened in the same pan. The mustard-infused cheddar sauce is stirred with the al dente pasta as standard, before the addition of the bacon and leeks takes everything to the next level. Harriott also goes for a crispy topping of grated Parmesan and white breadcrumbs, which creates a mouth-watering golden crust as the mac and cheese bakes to melty perfection.
Heston Blumenthal - Infuse it with truffle, white wine, and sheep's milk cheese
We wouldn't expect anything less than gourmet when sampling Heston Blumenthal's mac and cheese, and his recipe doesn't disappoint. And, as long as you have the right ingredients on hand, the method is surprisingly straightforward. Two notable add-ins here are truffle and white wine. The former injects plenty of earthy complexity, while the latter balances the richness with a hint of acidity.
Using truffle oil rather than fresh truffle keeps things hassle-free, and this is simply tossed with the cooked pasta to infuse each bite with the signature luxurious flavor. The wine forms the base of the sauce. First, it's reduced over high heat, then mixed with chicken stock, corn starch, and a specific variety of sheep's milk cheese called Spenwood. This cheese originates in rural Berkshire in the U.K., and can be tricky to source in the States, but Manchego cheese would make an ideal substitute.
Further enriched with tangy cream cheese, the sauce and pasta mixture is topped with yet more cheese in the baking dish. That's tangy goat cheese, and Berkswell — another traditional English sheep's milk cheese with a slightly lighter, crumblier texture than the Spenwood. Try subbing this for more Manchego or nutty pecorino if required. Broiled until bubbly, the mac transforms into a creamy, aromatic show-stopper with a bold, deeply savory taste.
Emeril Lagasse - Add roasted red peppers
This game-changing tip from Emeril Lagasse sees mac and cheese enhanced with a welcome dose of color and nutrients. The chef's recipe features roasted, peeled, and diced red peppers, which boast a slightly sweet, smoky taste. Blended into the sauce, this vibrant veggie fits in seamlessly alongside the other, more traditional ingredients, adding depth without overpowering the classic flavor.
Lagasse sautes the roasted peppers with onions and garlic to build an aromatic base for his sauce. Then, he tops the pan up with milk and veg stock, before blending the mixture in a food processor. The chef's cheeses of choice are a balanced blend of mellow Monterey jack and sharp cheddar. These get melted into the red pepper-infused base, creating a velvety, orange-hued coating for the pasta. And, to top things off, there's a trusty breadcrumb-Parmesan topping, offering the perfect crispy contrast to that silky-smooth sauce.
Wolfgang Puck - Make it cacio e pepe-style
Cacio e pepe is a beloved Italian pasta dish that's brimming with elegance and charm. Its straightforward approach and focus on simple, flavorful ingredients make it a favorite amongst home cooks and chefs alike, and this timeless recipe is the source of inspiration for Wolfgang Puck's famous mac and cheese.
The core elements of traditional cacio e pepe are spaghetti, pecorino cheese, Parmesan cheese, and peppercorns. When combined with some of the hot, starchy pasta water, the cheese transforms into a rich, velvety sauce, infused with the comforting warmth of the ground pepper.
To mac and cheese-ify this recipe, Puck creates a milk-based cheese sauce for the pasta. He includes Parmesan, but also boosts the sharpness and meltiness with aged white cheddar. When it comes to the peppercorn element, the chef goes all out, using a trio of pink, black, and green varieties that are toasted, ground, and stirred into the sauce. Finally, he swaps the spaghetti for shell-like cavatelli pasta, which is ideal for trapping pockets of the warm, creamy sauce. There's no baking step here to keep the texture tender and silky, just like a classic cacio e pepe.
Marcus Samuelsson - Add a pop of green goodness
Craving comfort but still want to pack some nutrients into your dinner? Marcus Samuelsson has the perfect solution. His recipe is loaded with savory flavor, but he doesn't skip that all-important veggie element. To give mac and cheese a fresh twist, Samuelsson stirs in garlicky sauteed collard greens. This leafy add-in not only introduces a mild, earthy sweetness but also injects the dish with plenty of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.
As well as the greens, this version also contains crumbled bacon, which gives the mac a delicious smoky kick. The meat and veg are cooked in a pan with coconut milk, soy sauce, mustard, and garlic, until the greens are tender, saucy, and packed with savory depth. Then, this carefully crafted medley is mixed with orecchiette pasta and a creamy cheddar, Gruyere, and Parmesan sauce. Samuelsson's go-to topping is a delightfully aromatic blend of herbs, cheese, and breadcrumbs. Popped under the broiler to crisp up, this adds even more depth and brightness to the dish, while ensuring each bite offers a delightful contrast of creaminess and crunch.
Bobby Flay - Take inspiration from carbonara
If you like the sound of mac and cheese with a meaty, Italian-inspired twist, Bobby Flay's ultra-cheesy, pancetta-studded version is a must-try. Borrowing ingredients from a classic spaghetti carbonara and transforming them into a cozy pasta bake, this recipe delivers the perfect fusion of smoky richness and creamy comfort.
The garlicky cheese sauce is a real standout here. This also gets infused with aromatic thyme and warming cayenne pepper. And in true carbonara style, it's enriched with egg yolks, which help create a wonderfully luscious consistency. Cheese-wise, there's an impressive blend of five different varieties. That's white cheddar, yellow cheddar, asiago, fontina, and the Italian favorite — Parmesan.
To assemble the dish, the sauce and cooked pasta are combined with crispy pan-fried pancetta and parsley. With more of the cheese blend scattered over, it's ready for baking until browned and bubbling. The result is a decadently saucy mac, with pockets of salty crispness, and a vibe that feels familiar yet elevated.
David Chang - Make it in a wok
David Chang's mac and cheese certainly wins points for convenience. Amazingly, his version can be made in just 15 minutes and only requires one pot. It's an unusual but totally game-changing technique, which will have you wondering why you didn't try it sooner.
Most mac and cheese recipes see the pasta separately boiled and drained, but Chang skips the draining and reaches for a wok. Using a pan with a larger surface area allows the water to evaporate more readily, and as the pasta simmers away, the liquid reduces significantly. The starch-rich pasta water that remains is the perfect base for creating a silky, cohesive sauce, and once the macaroni is al dente, the other ingredients are thrown in. A sprinkling of flour thickens things up, butter adds richness, and milk keeps things creamy. To keep the prep as simple as possible, the chef uses a pre-shredded cheese blend. He adds a generous amount into the pot, stirring until everything has melted down.
There's so much to love about this chef-approved, shortcut version of the classic. With this simple one-pan approach, there's really not much that can go wrong. And, after your satisfyingly short stint at the stovetop, there'll be minimal clean-up to tackle. You can easily adapt this recipe too by incorporating any extras that take your fancy, such as fresh herbs, spices, cooked meats, or sauteed veggies.