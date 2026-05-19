Double The Flavor Of Grilled Brats By Making A Relish From The Boiling Liquid
Boiling brats is a time-honored Wisconsin tradition, a favored way to prepare them before grilling. This isn't just to enhance flavor. Boiling or parboiling tightens the sausage casing to help prevent greasy explosions which lead to flare ups. Allowing brats to simmer in beer also helps them cook evenly. If you've tried to grill them without this step, you may have ended up with greasy, partially burnt, unevenly cooked brats that were a let down. Interestingly, some people wait until after grilling and hold the brats in beer before serving. Whatever order you do it in, that boiling liquid can become a valuable topping for the finished brats.
Instead of throwing away the boiling liquid, plan to make use of it. Beer is the traditional choice, and onions are often added. You can include garlic, fresh peppers, crushed red pepper flakes for heat, and other seasonings. Transfer the brats to grill over direct heat, but keep reducing the liquid. The onions and other vegetables will soften considerably, and by the time most of the beer cooks off, you should have a flavorful jam or relish with concentrated beer, onion, and sausage flavor.
Keep the heat low enough to prevent burning and stir occasionally as the mixture reduces so you can watch the consistency. If you like it a little thicker, keep reducing and concentrate that flavor even more. If it gets too thick, add a little extra beer.
Boiling brats as a flavor saver
One common critique of boiled brats is that some flavor is lost during cooking. Boiling may cause some juices to escape if the casing is punctured. A relish made from the boiling liquid is the key to fixing that problem. It doesn't need to be an expensive beer, and you can add some butter to give the mixture more body and richness. The flavor lost during boiling will stay in the relish. The result is a flavorful brat.
You can get creative with how you season your relish beyond the standard onions or peppers. Whole cloves of garlic and even a knot of ginger can impart a lot of flavor. Just remember to remove them before serving as you don't want to bite into those on your brat. Tweaking the ingredients will ensure that relish pairs well with your favorite brat toppings.
Enhance the flavor of your relish with yellow or Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, or a squirt of ketchup for added acidity and sweetness. Diced jalapeño can add heat, or chipotles can contribute a smoky depth of flavor. Spooned onto a grilled brat and toasted bun, the soft onions and vegetables of the relish provide a delicious and satisfying contrast in texture and flavor.