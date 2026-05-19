America's Largest Bakery Company Is Behind Many Of Your Favorite Grocery Brands
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When foodies make their weekly grocery run (and there is a "correct" time to visit the grocery store to score the highest-quality goods), chances are they don't see very far beyond the name-brand of their bread loaf. You're eating "Wonder" bread, or the generic store-bought private label, and the story stops there ... right? In reality, if you're purchasing any pre-made bread product from the supermarket, there's a high probability it came from Bimbo.
Bimbo is the largest commercial baking company in the United States, with over 11,700 sales routes. According to its official website, a whopping 92.5% of U.S. households have a Bimbo product in their kitchen right now. While many foodies might recognize the company's iconic Bimbo bear cartoon mascot from the packaging of their favorite sweet baked goods, Bimbo also produces bagels, buns, breads, and English muffins. The company's bakery handiwork shows up in brands that consumers might not expect, from Ballpark hot dog buns to Thomas' bagels, Sara Lee, Entenmann's, Little Bites, Nature's Harvest, the Texas-based Mrs. Baird's, and more. In total, Bimbo Bakeries provides products for more than 30 popular grocery store brands in the U.S.
Bimbo's story begins on December 2, 1945 in Mexico City, with a small operation of 34 workers at a plant in the district of Santa Maria Insurgentes. The original Grupo Bimbo sold only loaves of white, rye, and toasted bread wrapped in cellophane.
If it's bread-based, there's a good chance it's Bimbo
The same year it was founded, Grupo Bimbo adopted its now-iconic teddy bear mascot, Osito Bimbo, as well as its globally-recognizable title: A friendly portmanteau of Disney's "Bambi" character and the well-known, retro American tune "Bingo." Bimbo Bakeries USA is just one part of Grupo Bimbo, which serves 39 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, emerging as the biggest baking company in the world.
For such a massive global conglomerate, Bimbo has set an impressive example for commercial sustainability practices and humanitarian dedication. Grupo Bimbo donates over 25 million pounds of food to the Feeding America bank each year, and in 2017, the company partnered with Invenergy, whose Santa Rita East wind turbine farm produces enough energy to power all the operations of Bimbo Bakeries USA. Following the partnership, Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA earned the EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year title for seven years in a row (2018-2024). Foodies can feel even better about biting into those tasty vanilla conchas.
Staying true to its Mexican roots, the eponymous Bimbo brand also sells packaged versions of traditional Mexican desserts at U.S. grocery retailers like Walmart. Popular South-of-the-border treats such as Conchas, Bimbuñuelos, Doraditas, Mantecadas, and more can be found in American supermarkets adorned with the cheerful Bimbo Bear mascot.