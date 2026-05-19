America's Largest Bakery Company Is Behind Many Of Your Favorite Grocery Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When foodies make their weekly grocery run (and there is a "correct" time to visit the grocery store to score the highest-quality goods), chances are they don't see very far beyond the name-brand of their bread loaf. You're eating "Wonder" bread, or the generic store-bought private label, and the story stops there ... right? In reality, if you're purchasing any pre-made bread product from the supermarket, there's a high probability it came from Bimbo.

Bimbo is the largest commercial baking company in the United States, with over 11,700 sales routes. According to its official website, a whopping 92.5% of U.S. households have a Bimbo product in their kitchen right now. While many foodies might recognize the company's iconic Bimbo bear cartoon mascot from the packaging of their favorite sweet baked goods, Bimbo also produces bagels, buns, breads, and English muffins. The company's bakery handiwork shows up in brands that consumers might not expect, from Ballpark hot dog buns to Thomas' bagels, Sara Lee, Entenmann's, Little Bites, Nature's Harvest, the Texas-based Mrs. Baird's, and more. In total, Bimbo Bakeries provides products for more than 30 popular grocery store brands in the U.S.

Bimbo's story begins on December 2, 1945 in Mexico City, with a small operation of 34 workers at a plant in the district of Santa Maria Insurgentes. The original Grupo Bimbo sold only loaves of white, rye, and toasted bread wrapped in cellophane.