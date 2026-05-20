Trader Joe's Seems To Be Altering Some Products, According To Fans

In times of "shrinkflation," it's difficult to find a reliable business. Whereas many have viewed Trader Joe's as a last bastion of quality foods and goods, others have pointed out that even this beloved grocery store chain is not immune to a decline in value. Though there have been plenty of frequent complaints from Trader Joe's shoppers over the years, one lively Reddit thread called attention to the lessening quality of many popular products.

"Picking up long-time favorites is more and more depressing these days," said the Redditor, citing specific issues with Trader Joe's pizzas, sparkling water, and cookies. One reply to the thread stated, "I had fallen in love with TJs Chicken Tikka Masala. They raised the price but not enough to send me packing. Then yesterday I purchased some CTM and had it for dinner. Ew! The 'chicken' tasted just like turkey. So disappointing."

Other replies include, "The cinnamon muffins are awful now in comparison to even one month ago" and, "A few years ago the Mac & cheese changed. They cut back on cheese." This doesn't appear to be limited to food items, either. One Redditor mentioned, "Flowers have declined in quality. I always used to look forward to buying their daffodils in early spring. Now they are three times the price and the bunch I bought the other day didn't open."