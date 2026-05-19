The Herb Michael Symon Says Belongs On Burgers, Despite The Hate

Burgers are a very touchy subject. Some people are beef loyalists, while others opt for a turkey, chicken, or even plant-based patty. Toppings can also be contentious since everyone has their favorites. Even celebrity chef Michael Symon has taken a stand, saying that one ingredient that belongs on burgers is cilantro. Of course, he has gotten some pushback on this, presumably from a cilantro hater (or someone with the gene that makes it taste like soap). In a post shared to X, in which he suggests pairing a chorizo burger with the leafy herb, Symon offered a solution to the cilantro gripe: "Just don't put it on yours if you don't like it ... problem solved."

Cilantro can add so much to a burger, including a zippy flavor that's both citrusy and peppery. Depending on how you use it, it can also add a pop of color to an otherwise dull-looking sandwich. It plays well with others, especially ingredients under the Southwestern umbrella, making it a compelling and flavorful addition to Tex-Mex-inspired burgers and more. As long as you add it mindfully — or avoid it if you really can't stand the flavor — you should be all set.