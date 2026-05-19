The Herb Michael Symon Says Belongs On Burgers, Despite The Hate
Burgers are a very touchy subject. Some people are beef loyalists, while others opt for a turkey, chicken, or even plant-based patty. Toppings can also be contentious since everyone has their favorites. Even celebrity chef Michael Symon has taken a stand, saying that one ingredient that belongs on burgers is cilantro. Of course, he has gotten some pushback on this, presumably from a cilantro hater (or someone with the gene that makes it taste like soap). In a post shared to X, in which he suggests pairing a chorizo burger with the leafy herb, Symon offered a solution to the cilantro gripe: "Just don't put it on yours if you don't like it ... problem solved."
Cilantro can add so much to a burger, including a zippy flavor that's both citrusy and peppery. Depending on how you use it, it can also add a pop of color to an otherwise dull-looking sandwich. It plays well with others, especially ingredients under the Southwestern umbrella, making it a compelling and flavorful addition to Tex-Mex-inspired burgers and more. As long as you add it mindfully — or avoid it if you really can't stand the flavor — you should be all set.
Tasty ways to add cilantro to your burger
Cilantro is fresh, bright, and goes well with many different proteins. You can add a few leaves to top the beef patty in our quesadilla burger recipe. It's also an excellent pairing for fish-based patties, thanks to its citrusy undertones. Our tilapia burger recipe, for example, calls for a bright cilantro-lime sauce made with yogurt, garlic, citrus, and this tasty herb.
You may also want to take inspiration from South American cuisine and create a fresh chimichurri sauce that's laced with cilantro for your burger. Chimichurri is often served with grilled steak, which is why it would be just as excellent drizzled atop a beef burger that has come straight off the grill. You can also match the versatile sauce with other ingredients to soften its bold flavor. Try adding a bit to your favorite guacamole recipe, for example, before dolloping a spoonful onto your burger.
Alternatively, make a black bean patty using a bit of cilantro-seasoned rice as a binder, or use chopped cilantro to whip up a bright, flavored mayo to spread on your patty. Any of these applications allow you to enjoy the slight pepperiness of the cilantro without getting whacked over the head with it.