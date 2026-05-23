7 Tips From A Pastry Chef For Making Pies For Summer Cookouts

First off, Kristina Schlegel gave us a tip for the busy bee — fruit pies can easily be prepped in advance, so you don't have to worry about doing all the labor the day of your cookout. If you're bringing multiple dishes or are hosting the cookout yourself, this tip will definitely come in handy. The best pies to make when you need to prep ahead of time are fruit pies.

Fruit pies have a fairly generous lifespan. Plus, they just so happen to bring the perfect vibe to a summer cookout, Schlegel noted. "The sweet, bright flavors of berries, peaches, cherries, etc. are perfect for summer," she told us. She also suggested that it might even be better to make fruit pies a day or two ahead of time — they don't necessarily taste best the day they're baked. "Honestly, fruit pies often taste even better the next day because the flavors have more time to deepen," Schlegel told us.

Hopefully this takes a little bit of weight off your chest as you're planning your cookout prep. Make you strawberry pie a day in advance of the big event, or assemble the whole thing and pop it in the freezer — Schlegel also says baking pies straight from frozen is another great way to keep them fresh while getting your prep done in advance.