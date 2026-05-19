Are Trader Joe's Olive Oils Actually Italian?

Fans of Trader Joe's know that you can go around the world with a stroll down any aisle of the grocery chain, and international flavors are an important draw for customers. By some accounts, it's a greater challenge to find American-made products in Trader Joe's than it is to find internationally produced or packaged foods. Knowing the origin of an item can tell customers a lot, from elaborating on the quality of a product to giving insight into the volatile world of economic policy and price changes. Olive oil will always generate curiosity related to origin, which is why you might want to know that only some of Trader Joe's olive oils are Italian.

Trader Joe's carries a range of olive oils from a diversity of places. That said, there are only some purely Italian olive oils at Trader Joe's: its Sicilian Selezione extra virgin olive oil is one, pressed and bottled in Sicily from a picking of Biancolilla, Ogghiredda, and Cerasoula variety olives which have grown on the island. Alternatively, you may find your TJ's carrying the 100% Italian President's Reserve extra virgin olive oil, which is purely Italian. While no one can blame you for favoring Italian olive oil, Trader Joe's best olive oil, for example, is from California.