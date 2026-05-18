The Cheese Method That Makes Omelets 10x Tastier (And Easier To Flip)

A fluffy omelet is a treat, but the time it takes to make has us whipping up scrambled eggs instead. Like pancakes, you need to wait for the entire bottom to set completely, which can take ages with eggs. If not, flipping it can lead to the whisked yolk slipping away. Thankfully, a layer of cheese at the bottom helps give your omelet a solid, and more delicious, foundation.

Eggs left too long in the pan won't get you the pillowy omelet you're after, but cheese melted to perfection produces a crisp coating for the dish. Rather than pouring the whisked eggs into your heated skillet right away, prep it with a layer of cheese that adds to the omelet's flavor and texture. After cheese has reached its melting point, it begins to solidify, forming a crunchy exterior that's easy to flip. Plus, the cheese acts as a protective layer that shields the eggs from direct heat, keeping them perfectly soft.

Melt butter in a pan on medium heat, then add a slice of cheese or an even layer of shredded cheese. Allow the cheese to melt and bubble before pouring the whisked eggs on top, ensuring they're spread evenly over the cheese. Reduce the temperature to low, then cover the pan to allow the eggs to cook. Once they've set, flip the omelet and serve.