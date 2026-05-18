The Best Bakery Bread From Whole Foods Is A Japanese Staple

Whole Foods is famous for many reasons, least of all a stellar prepared foods section. But one of the mistakes everyone makes when shopping at Whole Foods is not picking up some of their bakery products too — specifically the best bakery bread from Whole Foods: the Japanese-style milk bread. Japanese milk bread has a long history. It's, essentially, the Japanese take on American sandwich bread — and Whole Food's take on it is spot on.

In a tasting of 12 Whole Foods bakery breads, our taste tester ranked each according to aroma, flavor, texture, crust, and versatility. The sweet and comforting smell that hit their nostrils when they opened the bag of the grocer's Japanese-style milk bread was just their first glimpse into how delicious it'd be. When they bit in, the butteriness of the crumb was on par with a pastry, while the soft, pillowy texture melted in their mouth and retained its shape and form.

Whole Food's Japanese-style milk bread had a subtle sweetness to it that made each bite even more irresistible. The side crusts gave old-school white bread vibes, while the top crust was beautifully browned with a slight bite that contrasted beautifully with the fluffy, soft crumb. You truly couldn't ask for better milk bread outside of Japan!