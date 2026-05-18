The Busiest Days To Get Pizza At The Costco Food Court, According To Employees

Nothing is quite as satisfying as ordering a slice of Costco pizza, or a whole pie if you're feeding a group. What's not so great is that sometimes the lines get so long that you're left waiting for longer than expected. By the time you get the slice, you've already filled up on a hot dog and a drink, or maybe just asked for a refund and gone somewhere else. Luckily, Costco employees are sharing tips most shoppers don't know about online, including when it's the busiest time to get pizza, so you can plan accordingly.

According to employees over on Reddit, the busiest days are Thursday through Sunday — essentially the extended weekend, which makes sense since kids are off school and most adults are off work. The lines can get even busier during major holidays or even special events like the Super Bowl. It can be stressful trying to order a few pies knowing full well that there can be delays of an hour or more.

On a typical weekend, stores can pump out anywhere from 200 to 500 pizzas per day, and even more than double that amount on holidays, according to workers on Reddit. Additionally, wait times can vary drastically between location. But, generally, you can expect to wait between 10 and 30 minutes for a whole pizza. On busy weekends, wait times can stretch anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. When stores are especially swamped, be prepared to wait up to an hour or even longer. However, if you know how to time your order right, you can avoid the worst of the food court chaos.