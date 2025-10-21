Seriously, It's Better To Dine At Costco's Food Court When It's Busy

An afternoon shopping session at Costco can be an internal battle between your brain, the crowd, and your belly. Your brain says you need to check out and leave the busy store as soon as possible, but your belly says it's lunchtime — and the Costco food court items are just too tempting. Costco's food court is pretty iconic — not only can you get a hot dog and soda for $1.50, but the cookies are truly worth the hype. So when you're there at your local Costco in the afternoon, standing amongst the crowd that has joined you in their insatiable lunchtime hunger, and your instinct tells you to cut and run, our advice is to ignore your brain and listen to your gut. The Costco food court is actually at its best when it's busy.

Yes, you read that right. If you find yourself at Costco during the lunchtime rush, you're actually more likely to get the best food. But the lines! The long wait to inhale an inexpensive and delicious hot dog! Turns out, the lunch rush is actually when the kitchen is making the freshest food, and making it as fast as possible to get those hungry Costco food courters fed. "Lunch time is always a safe bet for fresh food," wrote an apparent Costco employee in a Reddit thread where they told people to ask them anything. "'When the lines are long then the churros are good' – confucious," they added. With pizzas assembled within minutes and chicken bakes selling like hot cakes, your food never sits for long during the lunchtime rush, which means it's always hot and fresh.