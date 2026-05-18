Fried Chicken And Peaches Are The Sandwich Combo That Sings Of Summer
Peaches are a summertime staple. Their sweet, juicy flesh can complement so many different flavors, and the opportunities for pairings are endless. Peaches and cream, peach tea, peaches and cheese — they're all classics. But have you ever thought about serving peaches with fried chicken?
It might sound like an odd idea at first, but peaches can add a wonderfully unique dimension to any buttermilk fried chicken recipe. It's just like any good sweet and savory combo — the natural sugars in the peaches complement the saltiness of the chicken, adding a freshness that's perfect for warm summer days. A ripe peach is also delightfully complex, creating a nice contrast in flavor, and its bright juice will balance out a heavy, crispy batter.
If you enjoy a spicier dish, like Nashville hot chicken, peaches can help mellow out the heat. You can simply serve the peaches alongside the chicken or use the pairing as a base for a delicious summer salad. A stir fry is also an option, as is a fruity chicken and waffle combo. But one of our favorite ways of putting the items together is to create a crispy peach chicken sandwich.
Use pickled peaches for more complexity
To make a crispy peach chicken sandwich, you'll need to marinate some chicken breasts before dredging them in flour and buttermilk to create a batter. Once you've fried the chicken in hot oil until golden, drain the pieces on a paper towel and then layer on some buns. Top each breast with a few pieces of fresh, ripe peach, and add any other toppings and sauces you like.
You can combine some mayo and minced peach together with a little sriracha to make a complementary aioli, or just use plain mayo. Some jalapenos can work great with the peaches, and ground pecans add some more flavor to the batter. Balsamic vinegar complements chicken and peaches, as does honey, goat cheese, and bacon.
If you want to get fancy, make pickled peaches, a Southern staple that tastes amazing with fried chicken. Just slice the peaches and boil apple cider vinegar, sugar, and salt, adding cloves and cinnamon if you want some warmth. You could also make a peach jam, one of the best preserves for fall, by boiling the slices with brandy and sugar until reduced. If you're craving that fresh taste of summer, though, keep things simple and stick to our recipe. A good peach will do all the talking for itself in this dish.