Fried Chicken And Peaches Are The Sandwich Combo That Sings Of Summer

Peaches are a summertime staple. Their sweet, juicy flesh can complement so many different flavors, and the opportunities for pairings are endless. Peaches and cream, peach tea, peaches and cheese — they're all classics. But have you ever thought about serving peaches with fried chicken?

It might sound like an odd idea at first, but peaches can add a wonderfully unique dimension to any buttermilk fried chicken recipe. It's just like any good sweet and savory combo — the natural sugars in the peaches complement the saltiness of the chicken, adding a freshness that's perfect for warm summer days. A ripe peach is also delightfully complex, creating a nice contrast in flavor, and its bright juice will balance out a heavy, crispy batter.

If you enjoy a spicier dish, like Nashville hot chicken, peaches can help mellow out the heat. You can simply serve the peaches alongside the chicken or use the pairing as a base for a delicious summer salad. A stir fry is also an option, as is a fruity chicken and waffle combo. But one of our favorite ways of putting the items together is to create a crispy peach chicken sandwich.