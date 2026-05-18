Why The Flavor Of Your Whitefish Salad Doesn't Even Come Close To Your Local Deli

I often talk about something I call, "the ultimate deli conundrum." That is, when visiting a deli, do you choose cured meats or smoked fish? Having written extensively about delis in my hometown of Los Angeles, I'm uniquely equipped to speak to the virtues of either — and if you're going the fish route, whitefish salad is an absolute must. Smokey and comforting, with a surprising creamy finish, it's a marvel of deli fare. But those who have tried to recreate the dish at home might wonder why it tastes different than that of your favorite deli. The answer, unsurprisingly, has a lot to do with the fish.

The simplicity of a whitefish salad belies its actual complexity. A basic recipe calls for smoked whitefish, mayonnaise, sour cream, celery, dill, chives, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a shake of salt and pepper. Outside of the actual whitefish, the remaining ingredients are accessible and unremarkable. Finding the right fish, however, is key. One important note about whitefish salad is that it's made specifically with smoked whitefish. While the name whitefish encompasses a number of different types of fish, most often, you'll find sable, trout, or similar in a deli setting.

When preparing whitefish salad at home, you'll either need to source a reputable pre-smoked whitefish or attempt to smoke your own. Of course, getting the smoky flavors exactly right presents its own set of challenges.