Why The Flavor Of Your Whitefish Salad Doesn't Even Come Close To Your Local Deli
I often talk about something I call, "the ultimate deli conundrum." That is, when visiting a deli, do you choose cured meats or smoked fish? Having written extensively about delis in my hometown of Los Angeles, I'm uniquely equipped to speak to the virtues of either — and if you're going the fish route, whitefish salad is an absolute must. Smokey and comforting, with a surprising creamy finish, it's a marvel of deli fare. But those who have tried to recreate the dish at home might wonder why it tastes different than that of your favorite deli. The answer, unsurprisingly, has a lot to do with the fish.
The simplicity of a whitefish salad belies its actual complexity. A basic recipe calls for smoked whitefish, mayonnaise, sour cream, celery, dill, chives, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a shake of salt and pepper. Outside of the actual whitefish, the remaining ingredients are accessible and unremarkable. Finding the right fish, however, is key. One important note about whitefish salad is that it's made specifically with smoked whitefish. While the name whitefish encompasses a number of different types of fish, most often, you'll find sable, trout, or similar in a deli setting.
When preparing whitefish salad at home, you'll either need to source a reputable pre-smoked whitefish or attempt to smoke your own. Of course, getting the smoky flavors exactly right presents its own set of challenges.
Desperately seeking whitefish salad? Visit your local Jewish deli
When dining at a Jewish deli, avoid the mistake of stick with what you know and get a little adventurous with your order by tying whitefish salad. Spread a generous portion over your favorite bagel with shmear (aka cream cheese) or simply serve it atop a piece of matzo — this will provide a clearer sense of the salad's ideal taste and texture. The firm chunks of smoked whitefish, creamy combination of mayo and sour cream, and gentle hint of herbs, lemon juice, and seasonings will transport you to an otherworldly time and place with every bite.
Though it's impossible to fully replicate a deli style whitefish salad at home, you can still get pretty darn close. It's worth noting that the biggest unspoken rule of Jewish delis is not to make special requests regarding your piled-high sandwich order — but there's nothing that says you can't get to know the staff and ask thoughtful questions to better understand the food. While some delis might be less forthcoming about any "secret" recipes, you might just stumble upon a tip for where to source the best quality whitefish.
A friendly attitude and an openness to learn will go a long way. When making your whitefish salad at home, be extra careful about deboning the fish without overworking it so you can maintain the right texture for your salad. Beyond that, it's simply a matter of enjoying the efforts of your hard work.