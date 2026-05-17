Pickle Lovers Need Buc-Ee's Crunchy Gem Hiding In The Snack Aisle
We've almost reached the tipping point when it comes to pickle flavored snacks. It was fun for a while, but once they started selling popular candies in pickle flavor, it became clear we may have gone too far. However, there are still some pickle snacks capturing the essence of those sharp, tangy, preserved cukes, while managing to be a satisfying snack in and of itself, and the new offering from Buc-ee's is just that.
We've previously ranked 15 popular Buc-ee's snacks, but that was before the Sorta Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Sticks became available. These are crispy, matchstick-like potato snacks, sort of like french fry-shaped potato chips, and they are coated in a traditional herby, vinegary dill pickle flavoring that has a slight heat to it. They're gluten free as well, which is a plus!
Buc-ee's potato sticks come in a bunch of exciting flavors in addition to the Sorta Spicy Dill Pickle, including Original, Cheddar Sour Cream, Jalapeño, and Sorta Spicy Cajun Boil. But the Dill Pickle flavor has taken off and has fans singing its praises all over the internet.
Buc-ee's fans can't get enough of the Sorta Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Sticks
The reviews are in, and fans are incredibly enthusiastic about the potato sticks. "THEY ARE SO SO GOOD! I WISH THEY CAME IN A BIGGER BAG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" one wrote in a review. Another wrote, "I'm addicted to the Sorta Spicy Dill Pickle Potato sticks!! They are perfect! I'm not a big spicy person but these are just spicy enough without burning your mouth!"
Yet another shared, "These are the perfect snack with a real dill pickle tang. The hint of spice takes them to the next level." In a time where the snack market is oversaturated with dill pickle flavored things, it's impressive to come out with a product that still gets people excited and tastes like the real thing. "I LOVE these," a Reddit user chimed in. "I like to put them on a sandwich with pickle mustard."
Look, there are some foods from Buc-ee's that you should avoid completely, but these potato sticks aren't one of them. They're tangy, herbaceous, and they have that fresh kick you want from a spicy pickle (or, more specifically, a spicy pickle flavored snack). While you can find them in the aisles at your local Buc-ee's, there are also online retailers like True Texas Merch shipping them nationwide, so if you don't live near a Buc-ee's, do not fear. Your Sorta Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Sticks are just a few clicks away.