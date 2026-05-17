Pickle Lovers Need Buc-Ee's Crunchy Gem Hiding In The Snack Aisle

We've almost reached the tipping point when it comes to pickle flavored snacks. It was fun for a while, but once they started selling popular candies in pickle flavor, it became clear we may have gone too far. However, there are still some pickle snacks capturing the essence of those sharp, tangy, preserved cukes, while managing to be a satisfying snack in and of itself, and the new offering from Buc-ee's is just that.

We've previously ranked 15 popular Buc-ee's snacks, but that was before the Sorta Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Sticks became available. These are crispy, matchstick-like potato snacks, sort of like french fry-shaped potato chips, and they are coated in a traditional herby, vinegary dill pickle flavoring that has a slight heat to it. They're gluten free as well, which is a plus!

Buc-ee's potato sticks come in a bunch of exciting flavors in addition to the Sorta Spicy Dill Pickle, including Original, Cheddar Sour Cream, Jalapeño, and Sorta Spicy Cajun Boil. But the Dill Pickle flavor has taken off and has fans singing its praises all over the internet.