The Sneaky Places Walmart Hides Clearance Grocery Items

The price of groceries are astronomical, and the USDA's Economic Research Service estimates that they will continue to climb 2.4% in 2026. That said, you can't blame shoppers for looking for ways to save money at the grocery store and looking for affordable alternatives to their grocery staples. However, if you are a Walmart shopper, you may not have to switch stores or buy Great Value peanut butter over Jif entirely — at least, not for all of your groceries. Instead, you can look for the clearance section of the store.

Walmart doesn't make it easy to find the clearance section. Some locations put up large yellow signs, but it may be able to find it in some forgotten corner of the store or on end caps. At my local Walmart, the reduced-price bakery goods are located far away from the rest of their fresher baked brethren — surprisingly, in the dairy aisle of all places. This is likely so shoppers won't select the cheaper items over the more expensive ones. Keep your eyes peeled for the telltale yellow clearance stickers, and you may find something that you like at a great price.