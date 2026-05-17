The Sneaky Places Walmart Hides Clearance Grocery Items
The price of groceries are astronomical, and the USDA's Economic Research Service estimates that they will continue to climb 2.4% in 2026. That said, you can't blame shoppers for looking for ways to save money at the grocery store and looking for affordable alternatives to their grocery staples. However, if you are a Walmart shopper, you may not have to switch stores or buy Great Value peanut butter over Jif entirely — at least, not for all of your groceries. Instead, you can look for the clearance section of the store.
Walmart doesn't make it easy to find the clearance section. Some locations put up large yellow signs, but it may be able to find it in some forgotten corner of the store or on end caps. At my local Walmart, the reduced-price bakery goods are located far away from the rest of their fresher baked brethren — surprisingly, in the dairy aisle of all places. This is likely so shoppers won't select the cheaper items over the more expensive ones. Keep your eyes peeled for the telltale yellow clearance stickers, and you may find something that you like at a great price.
What to look for when selecting clearance grocery items
Not all of the items in Walmart's clearance section are worth adding to your cart, so you need to use a careful eye to determine whether they are worth buying. After all, even if they're cheap, they're of no use to you if you throw them away immediately. For one, you should inspect the packaging for any sign of damage. Dented cans are a big grocery store red flag, as they could suggest that the cans' contents have been compromised and are potentially unsafe to eat. Also, never buy food from the grocery store without checking the expiration date to ensure that what you are getting is still fresh.
The other big drawback about shopping in the clearance section is that the offerings are never really consistent. You may find a few containers of store-bought frosting, some teas, and maybe a box of matzo — hardly enough to make a meal out of. However, if you go into Walmart and search out the clearance section first, you can then stock up on other groceries for meals around those discounted items.