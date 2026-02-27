The Grocery Store Red Flag That Too Many Shoppers Ignore

If you aren't shopping in the canned goods aisle every time you go to the grocery store, consider this your sign to start. There are many types of canned goods worth stocking your pantry with, from the various canned chickpea brands for making hummus and adding to soups to canned fish that can easily upgrade your charcuterie board and snack routine. But there's one red flag too many shoppers ignore at the grocery store — and that's dented or otherwise damaged canned goods.

Whenever you pick up a canned good from your grocery store, always be sure to inspect it well on all sides. Too many shoppers look past dents and blemishes on these cans, which can be a sign of improper handling. Depending on the severity of the dent, the food can be considered unsalvageable, and if you do decide to buy it, it can put you at risk of foodborne illness.

Damaged canned goods are also one of the red flags that indicate a bad grocery store as well. If there aren't enough attentive staff members removing damaged items and taking measures to ensure they don't get broken in the first place, what does that say about its other, non-canned products?