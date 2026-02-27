The Grocery Store Red Flag That Too Many Shoppers Ignore
If you aren't shopping in the canned goods aisle every time you go to the grocery store, consider this your sign to start. There are many types of canned goods worth stocking your pantry with, from the various canned chickpea brands for making hummus and adding to soups to canned fish that can easily upgrade your charcuterie board and snack routine. But there's one red flag too many shoppers ignore at the grocery store — and that's dented or otherwise damaged canned goods.
Whenever you pick up a canned good from your grocery store, always be sure to inspect it well on all sides. Too many shoppers look past dents and blemishes on these cans, which can be a sign of improper handling. Depending on the severity of the dent, the food can be considered unsalvageable, and if you do decide to buy it, it can put you at risk of foodborne illness.
Damaged canned goods are also one of the red flags that indicate a bad grocery store as well. If there aren't enough attentive staff members removing damaged items and taking measures to ensure they don't get broken in the first place, what does that say about its other, non-canned products?
Are dented cans safe to eat?
The bottom line is that you might want to think twice before eating from a dented can. If the dent has pointed or sharp edges on the sides, two dents meet to form a crease, or the dent is located at the top, bottom, or sides of the can — potentially damaging the seal — you'll want to avoid buying it. Small dents elsewhere may be okay, but if it's the size of your finger, you'll want to trash that can.
You can also push on the top and bottom of the can to test it; if it gives like one of those push-button lids on a glass jar, you know that the seal is broken and the food inside potentially isn't safe. Bulging and leaking cans are also a no-go. Even though the discount on these "blemished" canned items may be good, it's not worth putting yourself at risk of botulism.
While dented cans at the grocery store are a red flag, if you buy a can that looks fine and drop it when you get home, you can still eat it relatively soon after. You just don't want to put it back on your shelf and wait months upon months, as you may normally do.