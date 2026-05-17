If You Like Watermelon, You'll Love It With This 3-Ingredient Topping
Now that summer is around the corner, there's no better time to try new ways to eat watermelon. The juicy slices, brimming with a vibrant sweetness, are not only toothsome on their own but also welcome all sorts of ingredient combinations. No need to get extravagant or elaborate. Just take a page out of Martha Stewart's book and combine honey, lime, and ginger for a spectacular summertime snack.
In Martha Stewart's kitchen, ginger was grated into a bowl with honey and lime juice whisked in, then mixed into a sauce-like topping to drizzle over watermelon wedges. This twist can be brought straight onto your own fruit plates. Right upfront, it brings a sweetness that's a touch different from the watermelon's own, with floral, nutty notes uplifting the entire taste profile. When the lime juice and zest hit the palate, it balances out the sweetness of the watermelon slices with bright acidity and a sour punch, too. Finally, the ginger's spicy warmth lingers, contrasting the cold, crisp bites. Layer after layer of flavors, this three-ingredient topping is how you bring some new excitement to watermelon.
A combination that goes with any watermelon treat
Fresh-cut slices are well and good, but we all know there's a lot more to watermelon than that. For example, grilled watermelon steak makes an excellent cookout side dish, especially when accompanied by this three-ingredient sauce. Honey, ginger, and lime just so happen to be ingredients that will elevate your watermelon salad, especially when turned into a dressing. It's got a complexity of flavor that's both perfect as a stand-alone dish or served alongside your favorite main. You can even use it to top a melon salad with watermelon, melon, honeydew, and cantaloupe that doubles as a dessert bowl.
For another dessert, turn honey, ginger, and lime into a syrupy glaze, finished with a dollop of cream cheese to top a plateful of watermelon petit fours. The syrup comes in handy once again as it's drizzled over watermelon popsicles, or you can blend the three ingredients into the popsicles themselves. In ice-cold spoonfuls, find the same magic working for watermelon sorbet, or a bowl of granita.
No matter what variety of watermelon you use for your slices, sides, or dessert finished with this flavorful three-ingredient topping, you won't be disappointed.