If You Like Watermelon, You'll Love It With This 3-Ingredient Topping

Now that summer is around the corner, there's no better time to try new ways to eat watermelon. The juicy slices, brimming with a vibrant sweetness, are not only toothsome on their own but also welcome all sorts of ingredient combinations. No need to get extravagant or elaborate. Just take a page out of Martha Stewart's book and combine honey, lime, and ginger for a spectacular summertime snack.

In Martha Stewart's kitchen, ginger was grated into a bowl with honey and lime juice whisked in, then mixed into a sauce-like topping to drizzle over watermelon wedges. This twist can be brought straight onto your own fruit plates. Right upfront, it brings a sweetness that's a touch different from the watermelon's own, with floral, nutty notes uplifting the entire taste profile. When the lime juice and zest hit the palate, it balances out the sweetness of the watermelon slices with bright acidity and a sour punch, too. Finally, the ginger's spicy warmth lingers, contrasting the cold, crisp bites. Layer after layer of flavors, this three-ingredient topping is how you bring some new excitement to watermelon.