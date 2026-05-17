Aldi Fans Swear They Found A Crispy Version Of This Popular Pepperidge Farm Treat

If you've finally stopped believing the myth that Aldi dupes are of lesser quality than their name-brand counterparts, then it's time to get serious about your snack shopping. While Aldi has a wide variety of sweet treats, one variety of cookies has taken both Aldi and Pepperidge Farm fans by pleasant surprise. One Reddit user claims that the Benton's Danish Raspberry Crème Puff Pastry Cookies from Aldi are "like a crispy version of the Pepperidge Farm raspberry turnovers and only $1.99 at my store."

The debate between crispy or chewy cookies has raged on forever, and these cookies from Aldi certainly add a "win" to the crispy column. For those who love the flaky and fruity raspberry turnover pastries from Pepperidge Farm, but would rather skip the process of warming up a frozen pastry, this offering from Aldi takes the familiar tastes and textures and transforms them into a convenient and crisp cookie.

Redditors praise these cookies from Aldi as crave-worthy and delicious. One Reddit commenter shares, "They taste like they should have been at least double the price." Another Redditor states, 'These are divine! Raspberry is the best one." Elsewhere on Reddit, a user enthuses, "I got the raspberry and the vanilla ones to try. The raspberry was my favorite. The puff pastry was perfect! They are delicious." Another Redditor mentions, "My new favorite Aldi food find! I love both the raspberry and vanilla, with raspberry just edging out the vanilla."