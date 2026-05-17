If Deli Meat Looks Like This, It's A Red Flag And You Should Shop Somewhere Else

If you have a strange feeling about the deli you're visiting, Mark McShane recommends asking questions to the staff at the counter to ease your mind — or to help you decide to shop elsewhere. "If you ever feel uncertain about the freshness of your product, there's nothing wrong with politely asking questions such as, 'When was my product last sliced? And how frequently does the case get restocked?" he says. How the deli staff answers your questions should give your insight into whether or not it's a deli to be trusted.

In addition to McShane's examples, there are other red flags to look out for at your deli, which can be assessed by asking questions to deli staff. One important detail you should definitely ask about is the temperature of the deli case. If there's no thermometer, that's not a great sign, since this is a simple way for staff to tell if the meat has entered the "danger zone" — that is, between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the USDA. This is when harmful bacteria are able to grow, leading to foodborne illness, so if your deli case's temperature is within this range, it should be avoided at all costs.

Overall, in order to know what questions to ask deli counter staff, it's important to familiarize yourself with the red flags and unwritten rules of ordering deli meat. This will help you truly understand proper food safety practices and how to distinguish between a good or a bad deli — and it could even spare you from getting sick.