Cucumbers In Dessert? Don't Knock It 'Til You Try It

At a time when all things pickle-flavored are trending, it's worth turning your attention to its humble predecessor. That is, the cucumber. While there is some debate about what a pickle is, generally speaking, it's a cucumber that's been preserved in a brine. Though cucumbers are practically synonymous with savory treats, you shouldn't overlook the possibilities of using these fruits (yes, that's their botanical classification) in sweet desserts.

In addition to the fact that they are actually fruits, another bit of information everyone should know about cucumbers is that they are rather simple to cook with and can be used in a wide variety of dishes that also include desserts. One of the easiest ways to transform cucumbers into a refreshingly sweet treat is to make the fruit into ice cream or a sorbet.

A recipe for cucumber ice cream calls for minimal ingredients and effort, provided you have an ice cream maker. Start by juicing your cucumbers and combining the juice with heavy cream, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk with a pinch of salt to taste. Chill this before loading it into a chilled ice cream maker and letting it churn to your desired consistency. This is a great start and a particularly satisfying dish during the warm summer months; however, there is a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to using cukes in your favorite desserts.