Cucumbers In Dessert? Don't Knock It 'Til You Try It
At a time when all things pickle-flavored are trending, it's worth turning your attention to its humble predecessor. That is, the cucumber. While there is some debate about what a pickle is, generally speaking, it's a cucumber that's been preserved in a brine. Though cucumbers are practically synonymous with savory treats, you shouldn't overlook the possibilities of using these fruits (yes, that's their botanical classification) in sweet desserts.
In addition to the fact that they are actually fruits, another bit of information everyone should know about cucumbers is that they are rather simple to cook with and can be used in a wide variety of dishes that also include desserts. One of the easiest ways to transform cucumbers into a refreshingly sweet treat is to make the fruit into ice cream or a sorbet.
A recipe for cucumber ice cream calls for minimal ingredients and effort, provided you have an ice cream maker. Start by juicing your cucumbers and combining the juice with heavy cream, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk with a pinch of salt to taste. Chill this before loading it into a chilled ice cream maker and letting it churn to your desired consistency. This is a great start and a particularly satisfying dish during the warm summer months; however, there is a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to using cukes in your favorite desserts.
More desserts to make using cucumbers
If you want a frozen cucumber dessert that skips the cream for a lighter treat, there are a number of possibilities. For one, try mixing fresh cucumbers with sugar and lemon or lime juice to prepare a mouthwatering sorbet. Similarly, you can always try freezing this refreshing mixture in the form of popsicles. Add some coconut water to the base for a boost of tropical flavor.
Given the cucumber's relatively mild taste, you can pair it with just about any fruit for a delicious dessert. For example, try adding slices of kiwi to your cucumber popsicles for a pop of vibrant green color and lovely taste. If you're looking for a dessert that delves beyond the basics, you can expand your culinary creativity to incorporate even more complementary ingredients alongside your cucumbers. Try mixing up grated and drained cucumber into your next batch of sugar cookies and using the juice to flavor your frosting.
Cucumber also makes a delightful addition to cakes, cupcakes, and even panna cotta desserts. If you enjoy afternoon tea, give your cucumber sandwiches a dessert-style twist by making them with mascarpone and a drizzle of honey. You can also try a spin on a dish that, pop culturally, is known as "nachos Flanders style," or cucumbers with cottage cheese, by swapping in mascarpone and a fresh raspberry or a spoonful of raspberry jam on top. The only limits to these fabulous cucumber desserts is your own imagination.