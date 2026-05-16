Bobby Flay's Go-To Butter Brand Is The One We Always Repurchase
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Europeans know butter. Sure, there are plenty of stellar American dairy brands out there, but there's just no comparison in terms of creaminess and flavor. This is mainly because European butter has a higher fat content, making it thicker, richer, and often better for baking. Overall, many believe it's just a better product, including Bobby Flay, whose favorite butter comes from an Irish brand that also happens to be our top pick here at Tasting Table.
Flay told Allrecipes that he always stocks his kitchen with unsalted Kerrygold butter, which is produced in County Cork, Ireland. The premium butter is made using milk from grass-fed cows, which gives it a golden color and a slightly sweet taste. Flay also finds that Kerrygold adds an enjoyably earthy flavor to his food. He said, "I have some Irish blood in me, so I go with Kerrygold. I just know it's going to taste good and grassy in the best way."
We were of a similar opinion when we compared 12 unsalted butter brands and ranked them from worst to best. Kerrygold took the top spot thanks to its silky texture, balanced flavor, and nutty aftertaste. The butter is also really easy to spread, and it works just as well in flaky pie crusts as it does on toast.
What's in Kerrygold butter?
There are only three ingredients in unsalted Kerrygold Irish butter: pasteurized cream, skimmed milk, and cultures. The key is in the cream, which is sourced from generational family farms all over Ireland. The grass on these farms, like everywhere in Ireland, is rich in minerals thanks to the country's wet climate. This leads to high-quality, nutritious products that are becoming quite sought after in other parts of the world. The cultures also give the butter its nuanced flavor profile.
Like many chefs, Flay prefers to use unsalted butter so that he can better control the seasoning of his food. Kerrygold Grass-Fed Pure Irish Unsalted Butter has an even higher butterfat content than the brand's salted version, making it better for baking, and it performs extremely well in everyday cooking. It's perfect to have on hand for Flay's important butter tip for porterhouse steak, and he loves to pair butter with roasted sweet potatoes.
Kerrygold tends to be the favored choice for Irish households, though most keep a cheaper type of butter on hand as well because of the high price. An 8-ounce packet can cost upwards of $5 depending on where you shop. However, Flay sure seems to think it's worth it — and you probably will, too.