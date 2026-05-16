This Sam's Club Reese's Copycat Is The Chocolate Shoppers Are Raving About
There is no shortage of Reese's dupes on the market. Nearly every store out there sells its own version of the peanut butter cups we all know and love, and it's safe to say that some are much better than others. But while places like Trader Joe's have long established themselves as leaders in the game, there's always room for a little competition, and it seems that the peanut butter cups from Sam's Club could give everyone a run for their money.
Customers online have been raving about the Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups from Sam's Club. The candies come individually wrapped and are filled with a sweet, creamy peanut butter filling that's said to be rich, decadent, and perhaps even better than the name-brand version it's modelled off.
What's unique about the Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups is that each 30-oz tub comes filled with an assortment of milk and dark chocolate cups. Customers feel like both flavors taste smoother and more elevated than other versions, and the sweet and salty flavor is said to be perfectly balanced. People also rave about the texture of the chocolate, saying on the Sam's Club website that it's light but still "melts in your mouth." The ratio of filling to chocolate is also a highlight, as is the size of the candy.
Value for money
Opting for the Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups could save you some money. The 30-oz jar costs about $13.98, depending on your location, which is slightly cheaper than the 30-oz packet of Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups available at Walmart ($14.84). Where it really makes a difference is if you want a choice between flavors, as a party-sized variety pack of Reese's minis, containing milk, dark, and white chocolate, can cost nearly $20.
However, online reviews indicate that Sam's Club chocolates taste different from Reese's. Some people even prefer them. One person said in a review on the store's website, "It's a Reese's cup but way better...The peanut butter in these cups are much smoother." Another wrote, "I honestly was not expecting them to be so good. They might actually be better than the brand name in my opinion. It's crisp when you first bite into it and then it melts in your mouth.... And the ingredients are a lot better."
On social media, people on Instagram have called the cups "dangerous" and said on Facebook that everyone "needs" to try them. If you don't have a Sam's Club membership, you can always make peanut butter cups at home or try out what we have deemed the best peanut butter candy on the market. If you do get your hands on a jar, here are 12 creative ways to use peanut butter cups – if they last that long.