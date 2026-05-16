This Sam's Club Reese's Copycat Is The Chocolate Shoppers Are Raving About

There is no shortage of Reese's dupes on the market. Nearly every store out there sells its own version of the peanut butter cups we all know and love, and it's safe to say that some are much better than others. But while places like Trader Joe's have long established themselves as leaders in the game, there's always room for a little competition, and it seems that the peanut butter cups from Sam's Club could give everyone a run for their money.

Customers online have been raving about the Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups from Sam's Club. The candies come individually wrapped and are filled with a sweet, creamy peanut butter filling that's said to be rich, decadent, and perhaps even better than the name-brand version it's modelled off.

What's unique about the Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups is that each 30-oz tub comes filled with an assortment of milk and dark chocolate cups. Customers feel like both flavors taste smoother and more elevated than other versions, and the sweet and salty flavor is said to be perfectly balanced. People also rave about the texture of the chocolate, saying on the Sam's Club website that it's light but still "melts in your mouth." The ratio of filling to chocolate is also a highlight, as is the size of the candy.