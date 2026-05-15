This Beer Has Been Banned In 15 States And It's Not Hard To See Why

The first Sam Adams Utopias were released back in 2001, but its history actually goes back a little further. Sam Adams' early experiments with barrel-aging led to the release of its Triple Bock beer in 1993, which had an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) close to 18%. That was very unusual at the time, and the barrel-aging was actually needed to mellow the burn of the alcohol from the still experimental process. The Triple Bock was eventually followed by a blend called Millennium Ale in 2000, which evolved into the first Utopias beer the following year.

The first Utopias was 21% ABV, already high enough to be illegal in many states, and the number has only grown since then. The name is a reference to Thomas More's classic satire "Utopia," from the 15th century, with the word roughly translating to "nowhere," in its original meaning, and the beer's use of the name nodding to the fact it was impossible to classify.

From the beer's early use of whiskey barrels for aging, Sam Adams has added a host of other barrels including Amarone, white and ruby port, Carcavelos, and Cognac. Utopias actually pass through multiple breweries, with each one blending and adding their own touches. The blends include past years of Utopias beer, and some of the beer used in the blend has been aged for as long as 30 years. This produces not only a high ABV, but an incredibly complex flavor. It also produces a high price point, with a bottle going between $240 and $300. So even if you live in a state where it's legal, Sam Adams Utopias aren't easy to come by.