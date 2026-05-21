How A Humble Montana Bakery Founded In The '70s Grew Into 'Bread Heaven' With 200 Spots Across America

When you think of cities famous for iconic breads tied to local tradition, what comes to mind? Perhaps it's San Francisco with those legendary sourdoughs, New Orleans' French loaves and authentic po'boy bread, or even New York with its bagels and bialys. But Great Falls, Montana? Absolutely, if you're talking about a humble-beginnings, 70s-era bakery called Great Harvest Bakery Co. It's a classic that easily made its way onto Tasting Table's list of the 8 best bakery chains in the U.S.

The flour-dusted story of Great Harvest began when two Cornell University students, Pete and Laura Wakeman, had the idea of baking scratch-made, whole-grain bread to help pay for tuition. After getting married, the couple set out hiking across Montana, subsequently falling in love with Big Sky Country and opening the first Great Harvest bakery in Great Falls. That was 1976, and they're still going strong 50 years later, with more than 200 locations across the U.S.

Company headquarters now tuck inside the small town of Dillon, Montana, a community of roughly 4,000 people that still reflects the warmth of old-fashioned neighborhood bakeries. The largely franchised bakery cafés are independently owned, many with deep roots in their own communities. A big part of Great Harvest's appeal and regionally specific success is that it doesn't carry a bland cookie-cutter persona. It does, however, have specific standards for the bread and food, with each location carrying the tradition of handcrafted loaves made from the same Montana wheat that's defined Great Harvest throughout the years.