Sick Of Cabbage? Give It This British Treatment, And You'll Never Want It Any Other Way

The more you experiment with cabbage, the more fascinating you will find it to be. Across cuisines around the world, it takes on a million different forms, and in every single one, it proves it's no ordinary veggie. Even as leftovers, it still makes one gorgeous dish, as evidenced by the U.K. classic bubble and squeak. This is how cabbage can return to your dining table for the second night in a row, possibly even better than the first time it arrived.

Bubble and squeak is a traditional homemade dish often found in most of the U.K.'s home kitchens. It utilizes leftovers, with a primary focus on cabbage and mashed potatoes, but of course, anything else that's sitting in your fridge (vegetables, meat, ham, peas, etc.) can also join in. In a frying pan, everything is brought together over high heat with butter, and later on, topped with a few fried eggs. Presumably, the sound coming from the pan as those ingredients cook is how this British food got its rather quirky name.

Don't let the simplicity fool you. This dish is comfort food at its finest. Cabbage becomes a lot more heartwarming with mashed potatoes' earthy starch surrounding it. The veggie itself is beautifully seasoned and caramelized, taking on a subtly savory, buttery depth that normally gets lost in all the boiling and steaming. The texture is certainly never boring, not with the constant shift of crispy, tender, and everything in between.