Sick Of Cabbage? Give It This British Treatment, And You'll Never Want It Any Other Way
The more you experiment with cabbage, the more fascinating you will find it to be. Across cuisines around the world, it takes on a million different forms, and in every single one, it proves it's no ordinary veggie. Even as leftovers, it still makes one gorgeous dish, as evidenced by the U.K. classic bubble and squeak. This is how cabbage can return to your dining table for the second night in a row, possibly even better than the first time it arrived.
Bubble and squeak is a traditional homemade dish often found in most of the U.K.'s home kitchens. It utilizes leftovers, with a primary focus on cabbage and mashed potatoes, but of course, anything else that's sitting in your fridge (vegetables, meat, ham, peas, etc.) can also join in. In a frying pan, everything is brought together over high heat with butter, and later on, topped with a few fried eggs. Presumably, the sound coming from the pan as those ingredients cook is how this British food got its rather quirky name.
Don't let the simplicity fool you. This dish is comfort food at its finest. Cabbage becomes a lot more heartwarming with mashed potatoes' earthy starch surrounding it. The veggie itself is beautifully seasoned and caramelized, taking on a subtly savory, buttery depth that normally gets lost in all the boiling and steaming. The texture is certainly never boring, not with the constant shift of crispy, tender, and everything in between.
Switch up your daily routine with this extremely customizable dish
You can use just about anything for bubble and squeak, making it one of the most delicious struggle meals that won't break the bank. The proteins alone offer a world of options. Pops of smokiness come in tiny bacon or pancetta pieces, while sausage lends the most delectable meaty bites. Smoked fish packs a signature briny taste that makes this dish extremely brunch-worthy, especially when paired with a creamy sauce. Got some leftover roast chicken or fried beef? Throw them into the pan or serve on the side for a more filling dish.
The creativity also stretches to other types of ingredients. For pure melty goodness, cheeses such as mozzarella and cheddar never disappoint. Get a little fancy with caramelized onions and bring an unexpected savory-sweet depth to your cabbage dish. Of course, fresh veggies are just as suitable. You can even make a plateful entirely from vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, leafy greens, and more. Even a small handful of herbs can make a huge difference, lacing in earthy and aromatic nuances that brighten your dish.
You will also never run out of ways to make bubble and squeak. For example, instead of frying everything into one large plateful, consider dividing it into patties or fritters and pairing each with a dollop of sour cream. Alternatively, try stacking them pancake style, topping with a fried egg and your preferred sauce. Those who love a whole lot of crispiness might just fall in love with the croquette version, with its breaded and deep-fried perfection. Still, even if you decide to only stick to the classic bubble and squeak recipe, this dish remains a timeless homemade staple.