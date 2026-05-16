This 1950s Burger Chain Peaked With Over 300 Locations, So What Happened?

This story wouldn't be out of place in a book or a movie. The central character is one of the NFL's biggest stars. His backstory features moments from World War II and the Civil Rights movement, providing the backstory to his rise as one of football's most dominant defensive linemen. And somewhere along the way, he found time to run one of the country's most-loved burger chains. He almost sounds like a real-life Forrest Gump.

The chain in question is Gino's Hamburgers, which had over 300 locations at its peak, but is also an American burger chains that doesn't exist anymore. And the man behind it was Gino Marchetti, the 11-time Pro Bowler and 10-time All-Pro whose larger-than-life legacy saw him take 34th spot in The Athletic's ranking of Top 100 NFL stars of all time.

Born to Italian immigrants in West Virginia, a 17-year-old Marchetti fought as a machine gunner in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. As captain of the University of San Francisco football team in 1951, he refused to play in the Orange Bowl, taking a stand for two of his black teammates who weren't allowed to play. He made his NFL debut in 1952 and continued playing until 1966. While still at his athletic peak, he launched Gino's Hamburgers along with fellow Baltimore Colts running back Alan Ameche. Within a year of Marchetti coming on board, they went public to secure funds for an expansion.

Gino's Hamburgers had grown to 359 company-owned outlets by 1978. In 1982, the company was sold to The Marriott group, which ended up converting more than half of them to Roy Rogers restaurants while selling the rest.