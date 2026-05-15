The Dishwasher Rack Tip That Prevents Those Annoying Cup Puddles

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If you're fortunate enough to have a dishwasher, you know what a modern marvel it is. It's one of the ultimate time-savers and efficiency-boosters. But even this heroic appliance is not without its faults. One of the most pervasive of those is, of course, cup puddles. When you run your dishwasher through its dry cycle, it's aggravating to open the door and find small ponds on top of your cups. The whole point of a dishwasher is to cut down on your own chore time, right? You don't want to now be taking the time to hand-dry every cup.

If you've had this problem, there's a solution. It's one of the key tips for loading your dishwasher and getting optimal results, helping this appliance do its job and actually present you with clean, dry dishes with no added time on your end. It's all about tilting the top rack. Many dishwashers feature adjustable top racks, and if you create even a slight angle, water will simply slide off the tops — or bottoms, technically — instead of pooling there.

This is one of the best hacks for effortless efficiency with your dishwasher. The appliance will do its job, water won't pool, and you can reasonably expect everything in your dishwasher post-dry cycle to be ready to place back into your cabinets or on shelves. There are a few other helpful tips to aid in this, though, which are especially key if your dishwasher rack isn't adjustable.