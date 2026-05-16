Habit Burger Vs In-N-Out: The Major Differences Between The Rivals

In-N-Out Burger and Habit Burger & Grill both have deep California roots, and plenty of fans proving their Golden State mettle. Though authentically SoCal-born burger chains, these rivals feel geared toward two different clienteles. In-N-Out is the older, simpler, more traditional brand opened by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948 as what's considered California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand. Habit, on the other hand, launched in Santa Barbara 21 years later, becoming a more "chef-driven" fast-casual chain built around chargrilled burgers and a wider, more varied menu selection.

Ownership is one of the clearest differences between these two. In-N-Out is still family-owned and operated, currently headed by Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of the original founders. All its restaurants are company owned, and there are no plans for public offerings or franchising. Meanwhile, Habit is now part of a much larger fast food empire. Yum! Brands, the parent company behind Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, completed its acquisition of The Habit Restaurants in 2020 for about $375 million.

Habit actively pursues growth through franchise and company development, with at least 380 locations in the U.S. and abroad. In-N-Out has expanded beyond California, too, but its footprint is still regionally focused, with about 435 locations in California, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Washington, and most recently, in Tennessee. The menu difference is obvious almost immediately. In-N-Out's official menu is famously succinct: hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double, fries, drinks, and shakes, plus its "Not-So-Secret menu." Habit's menu stretches wider. In addition to its charburgers, the menu includes grilled chicken, ahi tuna filet, salads, frozen treats, and sides, with all meats cooked per order over open flames. In-N-Out, by contrast, is more about griddled, made-to-order simplicity.