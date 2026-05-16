Habit Burger Vs In-N-Out: The Major Differences Between The Rivals
In-N-Out Burger and Habit Burger & Grill both have deep California roots, and plenty of fans proving their Golden State mettle. Though authentically SoCal-born burger chains, these rivals feel geared toward two different clienteles. In-N-Out is the older, simpler, more traditional brand opened by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948 as what's considered California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand. Habit, on the other hand, launched in Santa Barbara 21 years later, becoming a more "chef-driven" fast-casual chain built around chargrilled burgers and a wider, more varied menu selection.
Ownership is one of the clearest differences between these two. In-N-Out is still family-owned and operated, currently headed by Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of the original founders. All its restaurants are company owned, and there are no plans for public offerings or franchising. Meanwhile, Habit is now part of a much larger fast food empire. Yum! Brands, the parent company behind Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, completed its acquisition of The Habit Restaurants in 2020 for about $375 million.
Habit actively pursues growth through franchise and company development, with at least 380 locations in the U.S. and abroad. In-N-Out has expanded beyond California, too, but its footprint is still regionally focused, with about 435 locations in California, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Washington, and most recently, in Tennessee. The menu difference is obvious almost immediately. In-N-Out's official menu is famously succinct: hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double, fries, drinks, and shakes, plus its "Not-So-Secret menu." Habit's menu stretches wider. In addition to its charburgers, the menu includes grilled chicken, ahi tuna filet, salads, frozen treats, and sides, with all meats cooked per order over open flames. In-N-Out, by contrast, is more about griddled, made-to-order simplicity.
Ingredients and menus matter to fast food fans
Suppliers and ingredient control also separate these burger chains. In-N-Out makes its own hamburger patties from fresh, 100% USDA ground chuck with no additives, fillers, or preservatives. Then, these burgers are delivered to the chain's own patty-making facilities in either Baldwin Park or Lathrop, California, or Dallas, Texas. Habit is less specific about outside suppliers, but its menu also emphasizes "100% fresh ground beef."
Nutrition data provided by the two chains helps with understanding burger sizes. In-N-Out lists a Double-Double burger with onion at 287 grams, while Habit places its Double Charburger only slightly larger at 310 grams. Online commenters, however, do note a difference in the overall feel. One Reddit user wrote that Habit burgers seem "bigger" and have better buns, while other comments add that Habit offers fancier food, more options, and is significantly more expensive.
Fries may be the most divisive category. In-N-Out fries are cut in stores from farm-fresh potatoes and cooked in 100% sunflower oil. For some, that fresh-potato taste clinches the deal, but others call Habit fries way better and appreciate the option of onion rings or even a half-fries-half-rings order. Another Reddit thread captured the split nicely, with one user noting that Habit had better fries and shakes, but they still preferred In-N-Out's Double-Double and lower price.