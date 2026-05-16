The No-Cost Request At In-N-Out That Gives Your Burger Extra Crunch

If you live on the West Coast, you might be partial to In-N-Out, as opposed to other big-name burger spots like Whataburger, Shake Shack, or even good old McDonald's. Fans rave about In-N-Out's secret spread — a Thousand Island dupe of mayonnaise, ketchup, and pickles — animal-style fries, and of course, its classic juicy beef patties. But if you're a newbie to the popular chain, In-N-Out has secret menu items you probably haven't heard of. You can order your burger in a lettuce wrap, topped with extra patties, and even as a "mustard-grilled patty," yet all these options are no match for our favorite ordering hack: the "extra toast."

That's right: If you order your burger "extra toasted," staff will leave your bun on the grill a minute longer to give it a nice crunch. For no extra change, your burger gets a crispy texture and the bread takes on a hint of meaty grilled flavor. This hack also works when ordering a grilled cheese, which is just a burger sans meat patty, or if you get a veggie burger instead.

Of course, In-N-Out has its not-so-secret menu, but this toasty trick is seriously under the radar. Staff aren't used to getting the "extra toast" request often, so you may end up with a crispier bun than intended. Meaning, if you prefer your toast on the slightly burnt side, this ordering trick is for you. Add some grilled onions to the mix, and you've got a gourmet-style burger.