Here's How Cruise Ships Handle The Immense Amounts Of Leftover Food

The largest cruise ship in the world, Icon of the Seas, can hold 7,600 passengers. Every one of those people, plus the thousands of crew, needs to eat three meals a day and enjoy some snacks. For a seven-day journey, Icon of the Seas leaves port with 130,000 pounds of food on board. Imagine how much food waste is produced by the end of that one week period. In order to be as efficient as possible, cruise ships have developed some clever procedures to reduce waste. There are even some ways you can help while avoiding all the common cruise ship buffet line mistakes.

Every cruise ship, even the one with the worst buffets, has to manage food waste. On Icon of the Seas, food waste gets repurposed. Waste is converted into pellets. Along with old cardboard and biowaste, those pellets are burned as fuel to run the steam engines that partially power the ship's water park. Other food scraps are sent to the incinerator. But this system is specific to Icon-class Royal Caribbean ships.

In the U.S. and elsewhere, maritime law allows food waste to be discharged at sea if it has been ground small enough to pass through a screen with openings no larger than 25 millimeters. The ship must be at least three nautical miles from shore to do this. If food waste is too large, it can still be dumped at sea, but the ship needs to be 12 nautical miles from land. Waste can also be incinerated or brought back to port to be disposed of.