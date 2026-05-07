Passengers Agree This Cruise Ship Has The Worst Buffets

When intrepid epicures shell out for a vacation, they (rightfully) want to get their money's worth. From activities to lodging, every part of a vacation should be a fun, positive experience — including the food. Gourmands beware: If you're looking forward to a cruise ship buffet, then booking with Carnival might be a mistake. Here at Tasting Table, we've previously ranked Carnival Cruise Lines a dismal 10th-place out of 11 popular cruise ship dining programs, and passengers seem to agree that Carnival offers the worst buffets.

Traveler reviews posted on Cruise Critic, a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, have given Carnival's dining scathing reviews. One reviewer for the Carnival Spirit ship wrote, "Worst buffet food we have had on a cruise ship," adding that, "The choice of food in the buffet for dinner was incredibly restricted — only about five dishes were on offer!" Another Cruise blog review of Costa Cruises — an Italian-based cruise line owned by the Carnival Corporation — shares that, in addition to a lack of variation in the dishes served from day to day, the buffet itself is a structural nightmare: Crew members serve and portion passengers' plates. The buffet isn't self-serve, and enjoying different options requires waiting in multiple separate lines, which tend to be long and crowded. "Even though this style of buffet is more sanitary — far fewer hands are touching buffet tongs — it's a slow method of serving on a ship with 6,000 passengers," the reviewer says.