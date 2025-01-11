10 Cruise Buffet Mistakes To Avoid

There are many reasons to choose a cruise ship vacation for your next travel, from the compelling itineraries, endless activities and entertainment, and overall convenience. One of the most exciting things about boarding a cruise ship, however, is the lure of endless free food that awaits. For some, this is the sole reason for even choosing a cruise vacation in the first place.

Most cruise lines offer specialty restaurants, free dining rooms, sports-like bars, and other spots to grab a bite. The true star of the show, however, is the buffet, where you will find limitless amounts of food amongst a large spread of cuisines. You can fill up your plate as many times as you please, and most buffets are open consistently throughout the day and well into the evening.

As someone who has worked and lived on cruise ships for nearly seven years, I've eaten at the buffet more times than I can possibly count and obtained a unique perspective about the dos and don'ts since I was a crew member with guest area access. From buffet crew members' feedback to my own experiences — I've seen it all. In this article, I'll go over all of the mistakes that you want to avoid. So, hop aboard, and let's set sail into the buffet line!

