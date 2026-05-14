If Your Banana Bread Crumbles Fast, Follow This Egg Rule

Banana bread, and quick breads as a whole, are arguably one of the easiest bakes for novice home cooks to master. A quality banana bread recipe is straight to the point: mix the dry and wet ingredients separately, combine them, and bake until a toothpick comes out clean. Of course, there are some tips you need to know to ensure your loaf comes out perfectly, and one of them is to make sure that your eggs are at room temperature before you start baking.

You may already be aware that butter temperature plays a role in your recipe, but the same can also be said for eggs. If your recipe specifically calls for creaming butter and sugar together, adding room-temperature eggs is especially important structurally. Whipping the butter and sugar traps air bubbles, and when you add cold eggs to the recipe, it'll destroy this air suspension, causing your batter to come out crumbly and dense rather than light and properly risen. If you are just mixing the eggs with the sugar, you'll also find that the eggs will more readily mix and trap air better than if you used ones straight from the fridge.