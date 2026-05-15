The Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich Isn't The One You'd Expect
For many folks, breakfast sandwiches are relative newbies in the comfort-food genre, showing up in restaurants across the culinary spectrum. But there's something about fast food breakfast sandwiches that swing with a deeper sway, from McDonald's Egg McMuffins to the Croissan'wich line from Burger King, and so many more leading the way. Then there's an unexpected fast food chain with the cheapest breakfast sandwich available, one that happens to be pretty tasty as well: White Castle.
White Castle, which opened more than 100 years ago and now has about 340 restaurants in the the U.S. and showcases three breakfast sandwiches: the Breakfast Sausage, Egg, and American Cheese Slider; a Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese Slider; and the Original Slider with Egg and American Cheese, all at $2.39 each. Based on a menu from Long Island, New Jersey, the chain's lowest-priced breakfast sandwich is the Breakfast Bun, Egg and American Cheese Slider, listed at $2.29.
Prices can vary based on location, but that's the general idea of affordability compared to competitors. For example, the McDonald's Egg McMuffin shows on menu trackers with a listing price of $4.29. Similar pricing models place Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches at $4.29, while a Burger King Croissan'wich clocks in at $2.79. It's worth noting that White Castle's breakfast sandwiches are typical "slider size," which is a bit smaller than competitors with an English muffin or biscuit base.
More to the White Castle story
White Castle has far fewer restaurants compared to bigger chains, which means it may be harder to get your hands on one of its cheap breakfast sandwiches. But there's more to the White Castle availability scenario than traditional outlets. First of all, the company has a thriving frozen-food business, which sells frozen sliders through grocery and retail outlets. The billions of sliders sold this way include at least one of the popular breakfast sliders, selling in a very affordable four-pack for just over $8.29, depending on the grocery store and location.
Then there's a recent surprise spin from White Castle announced in April 2026: Through a partnership with Automated Retail Technologies, a collection of White Castle-branded Crave & Go automated kiosks are rolling out, starting with 1,000 locations. The kiosks serve hot, ready-to-eat sliders on demand in places where a White Castle restaurant may not be feasible, such as school campuses, hospitals, transportation stations, and workplaces. There's no word yet on whether breakfast sliders will join the White Castle vending revolution, but here's hoping.
White Castle has always been innovative — it's considered by many to have paved the way for fast food burgers. It remains true to its roots after 100-plus years in operation as one of the three popular fast food burger chains you may not realize are family-owned.