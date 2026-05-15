The Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich Isn't The One You'd Expect

For many folks, breakfast sandwiches are relative newbies in the comfort-food genre, showing up in restaurants across the culinary spectrum. But there's something about fast food breakfast sandwiches that swing with a deeper sway, from McDonald's Egg McMuffins to the Croissan'wich line from Burger King, and so many more leading the way. Then there's an unexpected fast food chain with the cheapest breakfast sandwich available, one that happens to be pretty tasty as well: White Castle.

White Castle, which opened more than 100 years ago and now has about 340 restaurants in the the U.S. and showcases three breakfast sandwiches: the Breakfast Sausage, Egg, and American Cheese Slider; a Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese Slider; and the Original Slider with Egg and American Cheese, all at $2.39 each. Based on a menu from Long Island, New Jersey, the chain's lowest-priced breakfast sandwich is the Breakfast Bun, Egg and American Cheese Slider, listed at $2.29.

Prices can vary based on location, but that's the general idea of affordability compared to competitors. For example, the McDonald's Egg McMuffin shows on menu trackers with a listing price of $4.29. Similar pricing models place Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches at $4.29, while a Burger King Croissan'wich clocks in at $2.79. It's worth noting that White Castle's breakfast sandwiches are typical "slider size," which is a bit smaller than competitors with an English muffin or biscuit base.