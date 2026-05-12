Why Your Wood-Fired Food Tastes Bitter (And How To Fix It)

There's really no substitute for wood-fired cooking. It can add so much incredible depth and flavor to your food, which is one reason why wood-fired pizza tastes so much better than the oven. But if the flavor turns harsh, acrid, or bitter — something isn't right. The good news is that bitter smoke flavor can be easily fixed once you understand what's going on.

We asked Chef Victor Rivera, culinary director at Bazaar Meat, for his expert advice on cooking clean with fire. "Bitterness usually comes from dirty smoke or improper fire management," he explains. "If the wood is not fully combusted, it produces thick, white, sooty residue that can coat food and impart a harsh flavor." Dirty smoke can happen if you use softwoods like pine, cedar, spruce, or coniferous varieties with high resin because they tend to create sharp, unpleasant flavors when burned. Other types of wood you should never use when grilling or smoking include fresh or chemically treated options.

Rivera instead recommends "using properly seasoned hardwoods" like oak, hickory, maple, and cherry, which produce a balanced smoke with nuanced flavors. He also suggests "letting the fire establish before beginning the cooking process." Many beginners mess up by putting food over the fire too early. Rivera says to focus on "cooking over glowing embers rather than active flames and looking for clean, thin blue smoke." Good airflow keeps the smoke combusting, so don't pile logs too closely or overload your smoker; that fire needs to breathe.