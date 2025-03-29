When To Use Lighter Vs Stronger Woods For The Best Barbecue

Whether you are hosting a barbecue bash for a crowd or simply cooking up a quality steak for yourself, you may be wondering whether to use charcoal or wood to fire up your grill. Well, while charcoal can be an easier choice, wood is worth the extra work if you are hoping to infuse your food with more complex flavors. But with so many types of grilling wood to choose from, it can be tricky to nail down exactly which kind works best. While a lighter wood may do little in terms of enhancing your food's flavor, a darker, stronger wood may completely overpower the taste of your spread — but fret not. Tasting Table spoke with Brazilian grill master and private chef Silvio Correa to get an expert's breakdown of which type of wood will give you the most bang for your barbecue.

According to Correa, "The key is matching the wood intensity to the protein — lighter meats need a subtle touch, while heavier meats benefit from stronger smoke." To get more specific, Correa explains that "delicate meats like fish, chicken, turkey, and even vegetables" call for lighter types of wood, such as apple, cherry, and maple. However, when cooking darker meats, Correa recommends lighting up darker, stronger woods that supply more potent and powerful flavors. Options like hickory, mesquite, and oak are "ideal for beef, pork, and game meats that can handle a more intense smoky profile," Correa explains. Of course, each wood comes with its own potential benefits.