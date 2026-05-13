The Biggest Mistake People Make With Wood-Fired Grilling

Outdoor cooking aficionados like to argue about whether charcoal, wood, or gas is best for grilling, yet the truth is that all three can produce beautifully grilled food, so long as you learn the differences between them. It's especially important to know how to control a wood fire, lest you char your food black. To help you dodge a flaming failure, we spoke with chef Victor Rivera, culinary director at Bazaar Meat, about how to avoid unexpected grilling pitfalls.

"One of the biggest mistakes is treating a wood fire like a gas grill," Rivera reveals. Gas grills are popular for providing consistent heating and easy controls — you can set them to a temperature, and they'll stay there. A wood fire may add more flavor, but it takes significantly more effort to keep steady. Otherwise, your grill will heat unevenly. "Fire is always changing," the chef points out. "Uneven heat can leave food raw in some places and burnt in others. Proteins can tighten and dry out before the interior is properly cooked, while vegetables may char on the outside without becoming tender."

How do you avoid scorching your grilled chicken, steak, or veggies over an unpredictable fire? Chef Rivera cautions home cooks to avoid grilling over strong flames, instead noting that it's better to coax your meat over embers. "Knowing and managing your heat zones is key to success," he adds. The pro chef offers more intel on how to create and use heat zones for more consistent grilling, plus other wood fire mistakes to be aware of.