For The Hands-Down Best Lamb Chops, Ask Your Butcher For This

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Lamb is one of the most underrated and underused proteins available today. While it was never as big as beef or pork in the United States, consumption has decreased considerably over the years. According to the USDA, per capita lamb consumption was about five pounds in the 1960s and is only about one pound today. By comparison, Americans eat more than 100 pounds of chicken per year, according to Statista. If you enjoy lamb, or you're interested in trying it, you want to make sure you're getting the best cuts you can. Ask your butcher for a double-rib lamb chop.

Tasting Table talked to Brad Baych, aka the Butcher Wizard — a professional butcher and the author of "Primal Cuts: A Butcher's Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef." We asked him what a double-rib lamb chop is and why it's worth trying.

"A double-rib lamb chop is just a cut with two bones. It comes from the lamb rack. To cut it you just move down the rack and cut a section with two bones," Baych explained. Once it's cut, the best way to season lamb chops involves marinating, so make sure you don't skip it.

There's a practical reason why you should try double-rib chops instead of single ribs. "It does protect the meat better than a single because the actual piece of meat is thicker. A single lamb chop is very thin to begin with, and will overcook quickly," Baych said. "Lamb is leaner than beef, so it will overcook and become dry."