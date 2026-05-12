Why Adding A Splash Of Vinegar To Your Scrambled Eggs Is A Smart Idea

There are many different versions of scrambled eggs around the world, each with varying levels of cooking complexity. If you're looking to make a version of the dish that stands out from the crowd, but don't want to spend too much time or effort doing it, adding a splash of vinegar to your scrambled eggs is a smart idea.

The best scrambled eggs are rich, creamy, and deeply savory. Two things happen when you add vinegar, or any other acid like lime or lemon zest, to the mix. First, you will give your eggs a hint of freshness. The addition of an acidic element can lift any dish, with the tartness balancing out other flavors and adding bright notes. The second thing vinegar does is make your eggs nice and creamy, as the acidity tenderizes the proteins in the eggs as they cook.

There are a few different ways to do this. The simplest is to make your scrambled eggs as you normally would and then drizzle some good quality vinegar on top at the end. Other recipes ask you to add vinegar before cooking.