Why Adding A Splash Of Vinegar To Your Scrambled Eggs Is A Smart Idea
There are many different versions of scrambled eggs around the world, each with varying levels of cooking complexity. If you're looking to make a version of the dish that stands out from the crowd, but don't want to spend too much time or effort doing it, adding a splash of vinegar to your scrambled eggs is a smart idea.
The best scrambled eggs are rich, creamy, and deeply savory. Two things happen when you add vinegar, or any other acid like lime or lemon zest, to the mix. First, you will give your eggs a hint of freshness. The addition of an acidic element can lift any dish, with the tartness balancing out other flavors and adding bright notes. The second thing vinegar does is make your eggs nice and creamy, as the acidity tenderizes the proteins in the eggs as they cook.
There are a few different ways to do this. The simplest is to make your scrambled eggs as you normally would and then drizzle some good quality vinegar on top at the end. Other recipes ask you to add vinegar before cooking.
Different ways to add acid to your scrambled eggs
Giving scrambled eggs an acidic hit isn't a new trick. For example, featured on our list of how 10 celebrity chefs make scrambled eggs is Nigella Lawson's Mexican-inspired recipe, which stands out for how it leans on acid in the form of tomatoes and fresh pico de gallo. You can also make a version of vinegar scrambled eggs that uses a sauce made from chopped chilli, minced garlic, vinegar, light soy sauce, pepper and sesame oil. Once the eggs are scrambled, give it a quick stir-fry with the sauce and chopped scallions. The funk from the soy sauce and brightness from the vinegar will give your scrambled eggs the kind of depth of flavor not usually reserved for this quick-and-easy breakfast staple.
Meanwhile, celebrated chef Massimo Bottura uses balsamic vinegar as a tangy addition for elevated scrambled eggs. In fact, Bottura suggests going beyond just adding a splash of aged balsamic on top of the eggs. In order to drive home the acidity, he also recommends cooking sliced onions in a younger balsamic vinegar and folding them into the scrambled eggs. Some recipes suggest adding orange zest on top of regular scrambled eggs for even more mind-blowing results.
You can also look beyond regular sources of acid if you're in a mood for experiments. For instance, adding a tablespoon of kimchi is a great way to give your omelet an ultra-flavorful upgrade. Why not allow its fermented tanginess to work its magic in your scrambled eggs as well?