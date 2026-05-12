Grab Your Air Fryer To Turn Cabbage Leaves Into Crispy 'Chips'

Considered a super food that promotes gut health, cabbage is filled with essential nutrients including vitamins K, C, B9, and B6 among others. Cabbage leaves also make an excellent gluten-free dumpling wrapper or a simple low-carb substitute for noodles. Take this cruciferous fave to new heights of delicious snacking by loading up the leaves into an air fryer to make crave-worthy cabbage chips.

This snack is easy to prepare and endlessly versatile when pairing with your favorite dips and spreads. Start with your favorite type of cabbage and thoroughly rinse and pat it dry. When cutting the leaves into chip-sized pieces, keep them slightly larger to allow the cabbage to shrink slightly during the air frying process. You can also choose to remove the ribs of the cabbage or leave them as-is depending on your preferences.

Toss the cabbage leaves in cooking oil or use a spray version for a lighter touch. Add your preferred seasonings and load the leaves into your air fryer in a single layer, frying at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for between five and 10 minutes or until crispy. Work in batches to complete an entire head of cabbage and serve the chips as you would any other vegetable, tortilla, or potato chip snacks.