For Lighter Gluten-Free Dumplings, Use Cabbage As Your Wrapper

A batch of freshly steamed dumplings invites you to spend leisurely time, savoring all the flavors, and luxuriating in the experience. Though these are typically wrapped in a glutenous dough, there's an easy way to swap out the traditional wrapper for a low-carb and gluten-free alternative. The cruciferous vegetable of note, cabbage, provides plenty of lush leaves that can be perfectly adapted as wrappers for your favorite dumpling recipe.

While this ingredient swap is innovative as far as dumplings go, it's worth pointing out that filling cabbage wrappers with savory ingredients is, by no means, a new phenomenon. In fact, there are a number of different types of European cabbage rolls in addition to those found throughout other global cuisines. Starting with a filling of ground pork and minced onions, however, is a great way to combine the tastes of a standard dumpling recipe in a unique gluten-free wrapper.

It's easy to clean and peel apart a head of Napa cabbage, or your preferred type, and blanch the leaves until they're soft enough to use as a wrapper. You can even repurpose the innermost leaves by chopping them and adding them to the filling. Cabbage will create a more tender and vegetable-forward taste and texture, which varies noticeably from a chewy dough wrapper when it's steamed. Despite this difference, it will still satisfy and make your dumplings more accessible.