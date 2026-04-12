For Lighter Gluten-Free Dumplings, Use Cabbage As Your Wrapper
A batch of freshly steamed dumplings invites you to spend leisurely time, savoring all the flavors, and luxuriating in the experience. Though these are typically wrapped in a glutenous dough, there's an easy way to swap out the traditional wrapper for a low-carb and gluten-free alternative. The cruciferous vegetable of note, cabbage, provides plenty of lush leaves that can be perfectly adapted as wrappers for your favorite dumpling recipe.
While this ingredient swap is innovative as far as dumplings go, it's worth pointing out that filling cabbage wrappers with savory ingredients is, by no means, a new phenomenon. In fact, there are a number of different types of European cabbage rolls in addition to those found throughout other global cuisines. Starting with a filling of ground pork and minced onions, however, is a great way to combine the tastes of a standard dumpling recipe in a unique gluten-free wrapper.
It's easy to clean and peel apart a head of Napa cabbage, or your preferred type, and blanch the leaves until they're soft enough to use as a wrapper. You can even repurpose the innermost leaves by chopping them and adding them to the filling. Cabbage will create a more tender and vegetable-forward taste and texture, which varies noticeably from a chewy dough wrapper when it's steamed. Despite this difference, it will still satisfy and make your dumplings more accessible.
Serving cabbage-wrapped dumplings
Cabbage wrappers work for dumplings, whether you require gluten-free food or are simply trying to up your vegetable intake. Make a gluten-free dipping sauce using a mixture of coconut aminos, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seeds, minced garlic, grated ginger root, green onion, and, for a little heat, a portion of Sriracha. Always check the labels of your store-bought ingredients before cooking with them to ensure they are gluten-free if you have a specific allergy or health concern.
Feel free to get creative with the fillings for your cabbage-wrapped dumplings, too. Depending on your dietary needs, you can try making a batch of cabbage dumplings inspired by Miriam Hahn's recipe for air fryer veggie-stuffed cabbage rolls. While cabbage wrappers would not be ideal for soup dumplings such as xiao long bao as the cooked leaves become porous, a combination of vegetables and ground meat or plant-based crumbles will make a fantastic filling.
Note that you can always replace recipe ingredients, including store-bought chicken stock and soy sauce, with gluten-free and veggie-based alternatives. Serve your cabbage-wrapped dumplings alongside a bowl of your favorite broth or a fresh green salad. Cabbage wrappers are a fun, veggie-rich spin on a classic dish of comforting dumplings.