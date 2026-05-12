Why This Type Of Fish Is Considered 'The Pig Of The Sea'

Similar to like pigs, tuna is butchered for its offal, with many organs going on to become delicacies in their own right. For instance, in the Mediterranean, tuna heart is a part of culinary traditions. Sardinians sparingly use tuna heart (known as cuore di tonno) to shave overtop of various dishes after it has been salted, pressed, and cured until hardened.

Unlike pigs, some tuna also carry eggs, which means that roe is a valuable and celebrated offal part often butchered from tuna. In the Mediterranean, this roe is known as bottaraga, and it's cured and toughened up in a similar way to the heart. In Japan or Taiwan, however, tuna roe is known as karasumi. Here, it's a bit stodgier and softer, given that the drying and curing practices are a bit different.

One part of tuna that occasionally makes its way to plates is the milt, or the seminal sacks of male tuna. It is a highly-prized, seasonal delicacy called shirako. The texture and color of shirako is often compared to brain, though the flavor is distinct; it's creamy, custard-esque, and typically served steamed, tempura-fried, or put right on top of sushi.

While you may not find eggs or sperm sacks coming from pigs, other parts of tuna — such as the bones and skin — find similar uses. Though pig skin may become chicharrones or crackling, some innovative chefs have begun to try and use tuna skin in the same ways. Shredded bones, alternatively, find their way into everything from soup and stock bases to fertilizer and soil amendments.