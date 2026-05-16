Guy Fieri Ate 'One Of The Best' Brisket Tacos At This Family-Run Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Restaurant
For nearly 20 years, celebrity chef and larger-than-life personality Guy Fieri has traversed every corner of the country on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in search of the best eats in every city. Maybe some of these spots haven't been around for as long as others, but Fieri always finds a way to demonstrate the uniqueness of each eatery, whether it's the restaurant's super spicy, housemade salsa or extra large portions of meat. On a trip to Houston, Texas, Fieri visited The Pit Room and was so blown away by the brisket taco that he dubbed it "probably one of the best brisket tacos I've had."
In a YouTube clip posted by Food Network, founder Michael Sambrooks gave Fieri a back-of-house tour of exactly what goes into the magic of The Pit Room's meats. What perhaps makes this smokehouse so unique, and a point that Fieri is sure to mention, is that everything that goes into the brisket is made right there in the restaurant. "This is about as scratch-made as they come," Fieri declared, "It's delicious." From the handmade tortillas to the meticulously smoked and seasoned brisket, The Pit Room knows how to impress Tex-Mex fans and could easily make our list of hole-in-the-wall spots from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" to add to your bucket list.
The Pit Room does brisket the right way
The Pit Room opened in the Museum District of Houston in 2016 and expanded to its second location in Memorial City, Houston, in 2024. Each restaurant uses "custom-made, barrel-style offset smokers," according to The Pit Room's website, and prides itself on using USDA Prime beef. While the original location is on the smaller side, the secondary spot opened the brand up to more customers and more opportunities, such as adding a homemade ice cream sandwich station, an in-house retail meat market, and even the ability to bottle its signature sauces. The Pit Room is so beloved that not only is it ranked among the most popular BBQ restaurants in Houston, but it's also gained recognition with Michelin, earning itself a Bib Gourmand.
Other than the brisket tacos — which come à la carte with chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and salsa roja — The Pit Room's menu also offers pulled pork tacos and chicken tacos. Guests can even order sandwiches à la carte, choosing from a meat selection of brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, and various types of sausage like Czech-style beef, jalapeño cheddar pork, or black pepper and garlic venison links.
Alongside Fieri, diners praise the brisket tacos as well as other menu items. "The meat was so tender and juicy, and the BBQ sauce was one of the best I've had," said this customer on Yelp, proving why The Pit Room is where you'll find the best BBQ in Houston, according to Yelp reviews.