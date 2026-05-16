Guy Fieri Ate 'One Of The Best' Brisket Tacos At This Family-Run Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Restaurant

For nearly 20 years, celebrity chef and larger-than-life personality Guy Fieri has traversed every corner of the country on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in search of the best eats in every city. Maybe some of these spots haven't been around for as long as others, but Fieri always finds a way to demonstrate the uniqueness of each eatery, whether it's the restaurant's super spicy, housemade salsa or extra large portions of meat. On a trip to Houston, Texas, Fieri visited The Pit Room and was so blown away by the brisket taco that he dubbed it "probably one of the best brisket tacos I've had."

In a YouTube clip posted by Food Network, founder Michael Sambrooks gave Fieri a back-of-house tour of exactly what goes into the magic of The Pit Room's meats. What perhaps makes this smokehouse so unique, and a point that Fieri is sure to mention, is that everything that goes into the brisket is made right there in the restaurant. "This is about as scratch-made as they come," Fieri declared, "It's delicious." From the handmade tortillas to the meticulously smoked and seasoned brisket, The Pit Room knows how to impress Tex-Mex fans and could easily make our list of hole-in-the-wall spots from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" to add to your bucket list.