Where To Find The Best BBQ In Houston, According To Yelp Reviews

Houston? We've got a problem. In a city famously developing its own approach to barbecue, deciding where to eat is a battle of decision fatigue. To help readers find the tastiest barbecue in Houston, Tasting Table decided to review Yelp's listings. There was a clear winner: The Pit Room. As of April 2025, it has a 4.3-star rating with over 3,000 reviews. Nearly 4,000 photos depict a casual interior with large portions served on diner-style metal trays. Pick from ribs, brisket tacos, and large meat dinners.

Noticeably, the individual reviews are glowing. "Everything was so delicious. The meat was falling off the ribs, and the brisket was tender and juicy. The sausage had that slow burner with the jalapeños infused, and the Mac' n cheese was macking!" one reviewer raved. "The portions were excellent, and we both ate nearly in silence the whole time because it was so delicious," another reviewer gushed. "I highly recommend the brisket and jalapeño sausage."

The Pit Room uses USDA Prime beef and heritage Berkshire-Duroc pork. For those in need of a quick guide to beef cut grades, prime means the meat is of exceptional quality.The restaurant even holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand — just one step below an official star rating. A barbecue restaurant with a Michelin recommendation and a first-spot Yelp rating? It's good enough for us.