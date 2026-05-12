What's On The Menu At London's Oldest Fish And Chip Shop

Fish and chips have a longstanding history in British food culture, but only one London establishment can lay claim to being the longest-running fish and chip shop in the city. Rock and Sole Plaice was established in 1871 and has been serving fish and chips in Covent Garden ever since. The eatery is still one of London's best spots for fish and chips, showing that longevity and customer satisfaction can go hand in hand. "Been there various times over the years. Always excellent," wrote a customer on Instagram. "Very nice fish and chips, big portion, and to be honest, as I live in London, I would say one of the best fish and chips I ever had," added a local fan on TripAdvisor.

At Rock and Sole Plaice, the fish is battered and fried to order and served alongside thickly cut chips. The crunchy batter is crispy and light, and the dense chips soak up splashes of malt vinegar. Cod and haddock are the standard, and a choice of two portion sizes helps appease varying hunger levels. Lemon sole and Plaice, the flat flounder listed in the shop's name, are still on the menu, as are rock and skate, though these are both available in limited quantities.