What's On The Menu At London's Oldest Fish And Chip Shop
Fish and chips have a longstanding history in British food culture, but only one London establishment can lay claim to being the longest-running fish and chip shop in the city. Rock and Sole Plaice was established in 1871 and has been serving fish and chips in Covent Garden ever since. The eatery is still one of London's best spots for fish and chips, showing that longevity and customer satisfaction can go hand in hand. "Been there various times over the years. Always excellent," wrote a customer on Instagram. "Very nice fish and chips, big portion, and to be honest, as I live in London, I would say one of the best fish and chips I ever had," added a local fan on TripAdvisor.
At Rock and Sole Plaice, the fish is battered and fried to order and served alongside thickly cut chips. The crunchy batter is crispy and light, and the dense chips soak up splashes of malt vinegar. Cod and haddock are the standard, and a choice of two portion sizes helps appease varying hunger levels. Lemon sole and Plaice, the flat flounder listed in the shop's name, are still on the menu, as are rock and skate, though these are both available in limited quantities.
Maintaining over 150 years of service in London's West End
Rock and Sole Plaice was the third fish and chip shop to open in London, and remains the longest continuously operating one. In addition to serving its signature dish, cod roe cakes, calamari, meat pies, and pita with hummus are on the menu. English specialties like curry sauce, gravy, and mushy peas can be ordered as sides. For those with a sweet tooth, end a meal with a traditional treat, like sticky toffee pudding or jam sponge pudding.
The restaurant offers takeaway and sit-down options for customers. A limited selection of outdoor seating is available for warmer U.K. days. If you're hoping to dine in, some visitors recommend booking a table, while others suggest grabbing a pint beforehand and making a night of it at the chippie — that's British for fish and chip shop.
One drawback of Rock and Sole Plaice is that it's noted as pricey. A small order of fish and chips costs between £21 and £22 – just under $30 at the current conversion rate. Although some have referred to the establishment as a tourist trap, it isn't often that you get to take part in a historical culinary experience. The lines that commonly form are a testament that the spot can still draw crowds (despite the cost). For Rock and Sole Plaice's recipes to make it through World Wars and ever-changing food trends, the restaurant must be doing something right.