The Hands-Down Best Meatless Chipotle Item Is A Sofritas-Stuffed Gem
Hungry vegetarians aren't short on options when dining at Chipotle. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled and ranked 8 meatless options, and one order was a clear standout star. Even hearty appetites are well-addressed by the Sofritas Burrito, a generously packed burrito made with Sofritas, Chipotle's plant-based protein, and a customized assortment of rice, salsa, veggies, and cheese. A warm, chewy flour tortilla gives way to a filling that plays on the flavors of Spanish rice and well-seasoned chili.
The texture of Chipotle's Sofritas is softer than animal meat but gives just enough bite to create a meal that is satisfying. First added to menus in 2013, the shredded tofu pieces are seasoned and spiced with chipotle peppers and roasted poblanos then braised. The result provides a smoky, bold heat that can complement warm rice and beans scooped onto tortillas to be folded and rolled. "Sofritas is my go to in a bowl or burrito! It's so much more flavorful than any of the other protein options and the texture is very much like a ground meat. I've started eating at Chipotle twice as much since discovering the Sofritas (and I'm not even vegetarian)," wrote a customer on Reddit.
Making meat-free meals pleasurable
For those not yet sold on a meatless option, one Chipotle worker suggested trying a "half and half" order made with Sofritas and chicken. "I've heard many people compare it to chili if that helps at all," they encouraged on Reddit. "It can be a little spicy but the seasoning is very similar to what's in the queso so if you like that you'll most likely enjoy Sofritas too," added another fan on Reddit.
Though guacamole at Chipotle often comes with an extra charge (some specials announce free guac deals on veggie orders), the upgrade can play well here, particularly for those wanting to tame the potential heat. Corn can add light sweetness to burritos or bowls, while fajita veggies bring a touch of smokiness. For those wanting extra creamy bites, dollops of sour cream can balance out some of the spice from the other ingredients. Regardless of your choices, a Sofritas burrito makes a convincing case that you can cut back on meat without missing flavor.