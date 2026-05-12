The Hands-Down Best Meatless Chipotle Item Is A Sofritas-Stuffed Gem

Hungry vegetarians aren't short on options when dining at Chipotle. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled and ranked 8 meatless options, and one order was a clear standout star. Even hearty appetites are well-addressed by the Sofritas Burrito, a generously packed burrito made with Sofritas, Chipotle's plant-based protein, and a customized assortment of rice, salsa, veggies, and cheese. A warm, chewy flour tortilla gives way to a filling that plays on the flavors of Spanish rice and well-seasoned chili.

The texture of Chipotle's Sofritas is softer than animal meat but gives just enough bite to create a meal that is satisfying. First added to menus in 2013, the shredded tofu pieces are seasoned and spiced with chipotle peppers and roasted poblanos then braised. The result provides a smoky, bold heat that can complement warm rice and beans scooped onto tortillas to be folded and rolled. "Sofritas is my go to in a bowl or burrito! It's so much more flavorful than any of the other protein options and the texture is very much like a ground meat. I've started eating at Chipotle twice as much since discovering the Sofritas (and I'm not even vegetarian)," wrote a customer on Reddit.