This Canned Soup Gives Pot Roast A Rich, Silky Texture
Even though flavors play a huge role in determining a pot roast's fate, we certainly can't leave texture out of the conversation. All those meats and veggies only taste as satisfying as they do because they are blanketed in a rich, luscious sauce. You'd think a few hours and a slow braise is enough to achieve this, but perhaps you haven't seen what canned tomato soup can do, and how it can elevate your favorite pot roast recipes in a stirring flash.
As a last-minute dinner shortcut, canned tomato soup is fantastic — and as a pot roast addition, it's arguably even better. You will obviously want to opt for brands and varieties that lean more on the chunky, condensed side, rather than anything that's too thin or watery. Pour a can (or two) into your pot roast base, and over a few hours of slow-cooking, the concentrated soup will give the braising liquid the most incredible velvety richness. Acidic by nature, the tomato soup also helps further tenderize the meat, so it comes out of the pot every bit as fall-apart tender as it should be.
Where there is canned tomato soup, there is also a tangy intensity that pierces through everything it's cooked with. It seeps into every piece of meat and veggie, building into the hearty, savory complexity that we all adore in pot roasts. Pay closer attention, and you might also spot a hint of sweetness lurking underneath, adding depth without weighing down the dish.
A one-step game changer hidden in your pantry all along
Adding canned tomato soup might just be the easiest upgrade you can give to a pot roast. A 10-ounce can should be roughly enough for a large, 8-serving pot. Just dump the soup straight into the pot as you're assembling the liquid ingredients, such as the broth, red wine, etc. Quickly stir to meld everything together, and cook as usual. Once the time is up, give it a taste test and adjust as needed.
You can stir in a few spoonfuls of cornstarch slurry if you want to thicken the liquid to a true gravy consistency. Got more room for flavor enhancement? Consider brown sugar to highlight the roast's subtle sweetness, or elevate the tangy edge with vinegar. Don't forget to also add a sprig of cilantro for an instant flavor bomb in your pot roast. Conversely, for a roast that's too intense, dilute it with a bit of unsalted broth, or even water.
Experimenting with different varieties of canned tomato soup is also a marvelous way to sneak in little upgrades for your pot roast. Much like how canned cream of mushroom soup can give you a creamy pot roast, a cream of tomato soup offers a similar effect, catching the palate completely by surprise the first time everyone tastes it. Some canned tomato soups also include basil, a much-welcomed aromatic addition to any pot roast. If you'd like to add a smoky undertone, get some extra help from fire-roasted canned tomatoes for a cookout-worthy meal.