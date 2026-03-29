Next Time You Make Pot Roast, Add One Sprig Of This (It's A Flavor Bomb)
Big commitment, big payoff — that's what pot roast basically is. Despite the hours of waiting, the steam, and later, scrubbing a ton of pans, most people don't mind. Why, when the results are totally worth it? Fork-tender meat, a meal that can handily feed six or eight people, and a satisfying, stick-to-your-ribs feeling that few recipes can give you. But the thing is, standard pot roast can get a bit boring after a while. If you've been staying faithful to your family's secret roast recipe for years, here's a small but super impactful twist to try on your next roast: add cilantro.
Fresh and bright, a single handful of chopped leaves or one sprig can turn your roast into a flavor-fest. The herb can cut through the meat's richness and temper the savoriness, giving the entire roast more depth overall. If you're in the Southwest or familiar with Tex-Mex cooking, odds are good you aren't a stranger to this trick. Just as you'd almost always find cilantro in everything from a chicken verde taco to a loaded beef enchilada, you'd have a hard time finding a pot roast without some cilantro worked in from these regions. And speaking of ... how do you incorporate cilantro into pot roasts, anyway?
The best way to work cilantro into your roast
One of the best things (second only to its flavor and fragrance) about cilantro is its ease of use. This hardy herb can be worked into pot roast recipes without needing you to baby it too much. Case in point: The easiest way to add cilantro to your roast is literally just dumping it into your braising liquid from the start. Yes, it'll cook through with the beef for all these hours. And yes, it'll soften and turn almost mushy in the end. But instead of disappearing, the cilantro flavor actually infuses the broth and spices throughout. This works best if you want that subtle cilantro taste in every single bite.
Another option is using it as a garnish. Make your roast as you normally would. Once cooked and nicely rested, scatter chopped, fresh cilantro across the top before you serve. The herb's going to be far more pungent here and will cut through the savory depth very effectively (just make sure to use a small pinch so that it doesn't steal the entire show).
But honestly? Consider using both approaches. Braise a sprig into the roast, then finish with fresh cilantro at the table. You get the best of both worlds: The deep, well-integrated flavor from the braising, followed by the pops of brightness on your palate from the garnishing. It can be pretty shocking the first time you taste it and see just how much of a difference one sprig of herb can completely shift the flavor of your hunk of roast.