Next Time You Make Pot Roast, Add One Sprig Of This (It's A Flavor Bomb)

One of the best things (second only to its flavor and fragrance) about cilantro is its ease of use. This hardy herb can be worked into pot roast recipes without needing you to baby it too much. Case in point: The easiest way to add cilantro to your roast is literally just dumping it into your braising liquid from the start. Yes, it'll cook through with the beef for all these hours. And yes, it'll soften and turn almost mushy in the end. But instead of disappearing, the cilantro flavor actually infuses the broth and spices throughout. This works best if you want that subtle cilantro taste in every single bite.

Another option is using it as a garnish. Make your roast as you normally would. Once cooked and nicely rested, scatter chopped, fresh cilantro across the top before you serve. The herb's going to be far more pungent here and will cut through the savory depth very effectively (just make sure to use a small pinch so that it doesn't steal the entire show).

But honestly? Consider using both approaches. Braise a sprig into the roast, then finish with fresh cilantro at the table. You get the best of both worlds: The deep, well-integrated flavor from the braising, followed by the pops of brightness on your palate from the garnishing. It can be pretty shocking the first time you taste it and see just how much of a difference one sprig of herb can completely shift the flavor of your hunk of roast.