At Some Breweries, Every Season Tastes Different, Thanks To One Small Detail

Craft breweries offer up so much more than the big beer conglomerates like Anheuser-Busch. Whether it's using local ingredients, supporting their community, or doing smaller production runs, microbreweries often offer a more interesting, layered story than options like your standard Coors Light or Budweiser. It's no accident that their seasonal beers especially stand out for their commitment to regionality, showcasing ingredients that are deeply tied to place. For Josh Penney, head brewer at Threes Brewing in Brooklyn, that approach has become increasingly important.

"Regionality is a huge part of a lot of breweries' DNA," he explains, "and some very unique ingredients are often foraged for a beer, and the result is something so different that it's very difficult to recreate elsewhere." The idea that a beer should reflect the place where it's made is a key cornerstone for craft brewers like him. The result is that every season will taste a little different depending on where you are. A brewery in the Gulf South might incorporate satsumas in the December growing season, while a New England brewery might instead experiment with maple syrup during the colder months. Meanwhile, there are always fruit beers and shandies to keep you cool during the summer.

"There are a lot of incentives to using locally sourced ingredients," Penney notes. "The obvious one is cheaper shipping and a lower carbon footprint." That local connection helps out your community, too. Many breweries now partner with nearby growers and farmers to source ingredients, creating a mutually beneficial arrangement that keeps money in the local economy.