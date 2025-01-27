The Familiar Ingredients Vikings Used To Make Beer

Vikings are often associated with being ruthless colonizers, seafaring pirates, and raiders, and their feasts viewed as drunken and debaucherous affairs, tables groaning with food, with beer, mead and ale flowing like water. Incidentally, water was the main beverage drunk by these Scandinavian warriors, but they didn't have the filtration systems that we have in our current day, so they actually consumed these alcoholic beverages as a safer alternative to water.

Beer brewed in the Early Medieval Period and Viking Age, between 775 and 1,050 A.D., was actually very similar to the beer we enjoy today. The same four base ingredients were used then as they are now — water, grain, hops and yeast. For the Vikings, the grains varied as they discovered new types on their travels. Trading across Europe, Asia, North America and Africa introduced them to different varieties of domesticated grains that they then applied to their beer-brewing process as well as for making bread.

Malted barley is often considered the staple grain used by the Vikings to brew their beer and mead, with malted rye and wheat also being used. Many historians believe that Viking beer had a spicy, floral flavor, imbued through the addition of botanicals (called gruit). These were ingredients like juniper berries, bog myrtle, wild rosemary, and even yarrow, which were easily found in their natural surroundings. Modern-day beer doesn't usually have these wild additions but rather gets its flavors from the types of yeast used in the brewing process, although craft beers do sometimes use fruits and other ingredients for novel flavor.

